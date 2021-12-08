News: £10m investment in South Yorkshire skincare brand
By Tom Austen
Facetheory, a British beauty brand based in South Yorkshire, has raised £10m in funding from Active Partners - an investor in high growth consumer brands.
Founded in 2014 by Jamie Shuker, the online retailer, which offers a personalised skincare range, include vegan, natural and cruelty-free products, has seen significant growth following a heightened demand following an increase of sales during the past year.
Headquartered in Sheffield, in April the company expanded into Rotherham by taking 20,135 sq ft of extra space located in Beighton Business Park.
The company currently employs a team of 60 people in South Yorkshire and the Series A funds will be injected into market growth and research projects, as well as a recruitment drive.
Shuker was driven by the mission to provide consumers with the very best clean skincare products, at a price point they could afford. Since then, Facetheory has become one of the UK’s leading D2C (direct to consumer) skincare brands, with a large international active customer base and leading levels of customer satisfaction.
Facetheory’s product formulations are developed in-house and are some of the most innovative on the market, making the most of natural ingredients to deliver products that are truly effective, as well as sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free.
Jamie Shuker, CEO and founder of Facetheory, said: “I founded Facetheory on the belief that consumers deserved better for their skin: better ingredients, better results and better prices. It’s been an incredible journey to date, and I’m so proud of the amazing community we have built so far from our home in South Yorkshire.
"I couldn’t be more excited to have Active Partners on board for this next phase of growth, and their deep expertise and experience in building exceptional, ethical consumer brands will be invaluable as we look to further build out our brilliant team and bring Facetheory’s products to a global audience."
Janice Cargo, an investor at Active Partners, added: "Today’s consumers don’t just want great skin care products, they want great skin care products that are ‘clean’, natural and that don’t cost the earth. Jamie recognised this and the team has designed the most exceptional range of innovation, ingredient-led, natural products that consumers genuinely love.
"The brand’s impressive track record and high repeat purchases rates speak for themselves, and this is truly one of the UK’s most exciting and fast-growing direct-to-consumer skin care brands.
"We’re supporting Jamie and his team to supercharge international growth in key markets including Europe and the US, build out the team with best-in-class talent and continue to invest in research and development."
Images: Facetheory
