News: Rotherham-based services provider targets £30m milestone





Elecomm, which is headquartered at Beighton Link Business Park, delivers electrical, mechanical, data and IT support to businesses across the UK.



It counts over 130 colleges across the UK, major retailers including Asda and Ikea, as well as some of the UK’s best known construction companies amongst its growing client base.



Following the launch of a new dedicated facilities management division earlier this year, the company realised many of the systems and procedures it had relied upon since its inception in 2003 were no longer fit for purpose.



Today, the business employs more than 150 sub-contractors working both across the UK and Europe, as well as managing its own warehouse operations and overseeing a fleet of 40 vehicles.



With an increasingly complex business model, the company reached out to the South Yorkshire Business Productivity Programme to access the support needed to identify more effective ways of working.



Working with key account manager, Claire Green, a match funded grant was secured to help Elecomm invest in business consultancy support to undertake a comprehensive review of its business operation.



All aspects of the company were placed under the microscope, scrutinised and reviewed, helping it to identify more effective ways of working, as well as highlighting skills shortages within its existing workforce.



Elecomm is now investing in new technology to support more collaborative working across the business.



The company has also embarked upon a significant recruitment campaign, which it hopes will create a number of new roles within the business.



John Hamilton, supply chain director at Elecomm, said: “We’ve enjoyed a significant period of growth in recent years, not only in the UK but also working across a number of international markets.



“It’s been a period that has seen us target new markets and services, as well as investing in the training and development of our staff.



“We knew the changes we wanted to make to the business would not happen overnight, and the support we have been able to access as a result of the Business Productivity Grant is helping us to build on our strengths, identify weaknesses in our business model and implement the changes we knew we needed to make to help us achieve future growth.



“As a direct result of the support we’ve received, we’re on course to achieve our growth target of £30m as well as helping us to develop clear succession plans for the business as we continue to create new skilled jobs within the local economy.”



Claire Green, Key Account Manager at RiDO said: “In recent years, Elecomm has launched a number of new services; however, the company recognised that as the business grew, it needed to embrace new working methods.



“The support provided through the Business Productivity Grant has enabled Elecomm to consolidate and identify new ways of working.



“It has also helped the company’s management team access the specialist support needed to underpin future growth by improving communications across the business as well as overcoming skills barriers in its workforce.



“It’s great to see the steps they have implemented are already helping the company to reap dividends.”



The Business Productivity Programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and provides businesses with 50% grant funding up to a maximum of £12,499, and the other 50% must be provided by the business.



The maximum project application is £24,999 and can include investment in new equipment or machinery and consultancy services to help them overcome barriers to growth.



The scheme is delivered by Enterprising Barnsley, Business Sheffield, Business Doncaster and Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO).



