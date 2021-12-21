News: Grimm pops up at Old Town Hall
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based charity, Grimm & Co, has taken space in the Old Town Hall in the town centre until its new premises are complete.
Utilising the vacant units temporarily will enable the literacy charity to bring together its workshops and educational activities with its unique retail offering.
Grimm & Co was founded by Deborah Bullivant, who developed the story destination and a suite of activities, built on a bedrock of action research that demonstrated real and significant positive impact on literacies for children and young people and families - especially for those communities, often left behind. The charity has been running since 2014 and has recently moved to new premises in order to meet the high demand and to expand its reach across communities in South Yorkshire and beyond.
Following the purchase of their building on Ship Hill in the centre of Rotherham, Grimm & Co were looking to proceed with the renovation and refurbishment work when lockdown hit in March. The closure of the story centre and magical shop on Doncaster Gate, the diversion of promised funds and the enforced cancellation of fundraising events, meant that plans for the building were put on hold and all efforts concentrated on taking their creative delivery to children and young people online and directly into communities. The charity has recently carried out activities at Clifton Park and Gulliver’s Valley.
Funding has been granted for the new premises and Grimm are currently in the process of securing the construction contractor, hopeful that the capital project work will begin within the next couple of months.
The new temporary space includes space for workshops, the Forgotten Library and the retail space.
Deborah Bullivant, Founding Chief Executive at gruimm & Co, said: "We are over the moon to be able to open our physical shops to mortals again, we’ve missed you so much! This will mean we can all be together, the shop can show off its wonderful new products and welcome customers to our new, in-between site, whilst helping us to raise the funds for our permanent home. The creative space behind the secret door will also provide a spectacular home for our theatres and our story workshops will be back on the menu plus some new activities for families/carers of younger children too."
Opening today (December 21), the shop will also be open on Tuesday (until 4pm), Wednesday (9-4pm) and Thursday (until 1pm).
