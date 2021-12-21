News: Magtec reaches milestone in £4m project to help decarbonise rail network
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Magtec is working with Angel Trains to convert Class 165 DMUs to be the UK’s first electrically driven Hybrid unit.
The rail industry’s first conversion of a diesel multiple unit to a low-emission electric hybrid drive has reached its next milestone with Magtec’s innovative self-charging battery technology fitted to a rail vehicle and now ready for initial testing on the track. The £4m Class 165 Hybrid DMU project aims to reduce carbon and gaseous emissions, whilst addressing local air quality and noise pollution issues.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said: “Our market-leading technology has the potential to help decarbonise the rail network with improved fuel efficiency and performance with lower emissions. As it scales up, this project is on track to become a game-changer for the UK rail industry.”
The Hybrid DMU train’s electric drive offers improved acceleration compared to its diesel-only counterparts, potentially reducing journey times for passengers. Its smart drive system is able to detect proximity to stations or depots, switching to battery power to cut emissions and noise in populated areas.
Magtec’s new range-extender generators charge the traction battery and deliver power to the traction motor. They are smaller and more efficient than existing diesel engines and comply with the latest emissions standards. The battery is also recharged by the train’s regenerative braking system, increasing overall efficiency and further reducing emissions.
Magtec is working on the Hybrid DMU project with Angel Trains, Britain’s leading train asset management company, and Chiltern Railways, part of the Arriva group. Chiltern Railways has been awarded a new contract which includes commitments to continue working towards decarbonising and modernising its fleet.
Recently opening a new facility in Templeborough, Magtec is creating at least 50 new high-skilled engineering and support function jobs to help meet growing demand for its world-leading drive systems. The privately-owned company is targeting sales of £30m next year, more than double the turnover of 2021. It currently employs 145 people at its 65,000 sq ft facility in Rotherham and is recruiting across all engineering and operations disciplines.
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
