News: Wentworth Woodhouse gallops ahead with plans for stables
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted that includes the next phase of works involving the transformation of 8,600 sq ft of space within the Stables of Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last month on a proposed £5.1m regeneration project that is set to provide jobs and training for the hospitality sector at the historic site.
The Wentworth project was part of successful bids to the Government's Levelling Up Funds and redevelopment of a major section of the long-derelict Stable Block, the grandest in the land when built in the late 1700s, can now get underway.
The plans show how the Preservation Trust, which owns the stately home, will convert the southern end of the Stables west range and the western section of the Stables south range for use as a production kitchen. It is also proposed to convert the southern section of the Stables west range for a 120 cover café catering for visitors as they arrive and leave Wentworth Woodhouse. A plant room, staff rooms, toilets, office and visitor toilets are proposed in the upper storey.
The works are part of a £150m masterplan for the Grade I listed mansion house, launched in 2018, which aims to bring new life to the redundant buildings on the 83-acre site.
A main production kitchen will deliver appropriate menus for the proposed café at the Camellia House and the existing kitchen within the mansion, which are both very limited due to size and will work well as satellite kitchens in the future.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by ACER Planning, state: "The catering and hospitality sector has seen a huge decline in available workers, and we wish to work in partnership with local schools and colleges so as to ensure we provide opportunities for vocational training on site. The kitchens shall be used as a focal point for hospitality and catering training, so that as the site develops further in the future, a suitably trained work force is already established. This shall also apply to the café which will be used as a training facility, particularly by those from our community who wish to seek work and are from diverse backgrounds including people with disabilities.
"Whilst in the short term the café will be used to provide a service for existing visitors to the site as they arrive or depart (as it is located near to the car park), in the future it will be used more heavily, as the other buildings in the Stables are regenerated and more visitors come to site. As such the kitchens need to be of a size capable of supporting that growth and The Trust want to ensure that they have already got a fully trained workforce in place for when further stages of the masterplan are realised."
The facilities proposed at the Camellia House and within the kitchen and café at the Stables are intended to service existing visitors and those predicted to visit the site over the next three years or until new developments come on stream.
Also included in the plans are previously discussed aspects of the Camelia House restoration, plans to demolish a 1970s teaching accommodation block and a create a new 190 space car park, and plans to regularise the opening of the buildings and garden to the public and for various uses such as guided tours, events, exhibitions, educational workshops and TV and movie filming.
The latest plans also includes the resurfacing of Mews Court to create a pedestrian entrance to the stables, adjacent to the new car park.
Future proposals for the rest of the stables inlcude events space in the riding school and residential units.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
Rothbiz reported last month on a proposed £5.1m regeneration project that is set to provide jobs and training for the hospitality sector at the historic site.
The Wentworth project was part of successful bids to the Government's Levelling Up Funds and redevelopment of a major section of the long-derelict Stable Block, the grandest in the land when built in the late 1700s, can now get underway.
The plans show how the Preservation Trust, which owns the stately home, will convert the southern end of the Stables west range and the western section of the Stables south range for use as a production kitchen. It is also proposed to convert the southern section of the Stables west range for a 120 cover café catering for visitors as they arrive and leave Wentworth Woodhouse. A plant room, staff rooms, toilets, office and visitor toilets are proposed in the upper storey.
The works are part of a £150m masterplan for the Grade I listed mansion house, launched in 2018, which aims to bring new life to the redundant buildings on the 83-acre site.
A main production kitchen will deliver appropriate menus for the proposed café at the Camellia House and the existing kitchen within the mansion, which are both very limited due to size and will work well as satellite kitchens in the future.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by ACER Planning, state: "The catering and hospitality sector has seen a huge decline in available workers, and we wish to work in partnership with local schools and colleges so as to ensure we provide opportunities for vocational training on site. The kitchens shall be used as a focal point for hospitality and catering training, so that as the site develops further in the future, a suitably trained work force is already established. This shall also apply to the café which will be used as a training facility, particularly by those from our community who wish to seek work and are from diverse backgrounds including people with disabilities.
"Whilst in the short term the café will be used to provide a service for existing visitors to the site as they arrive or depart (as it is located near to the car park), in the future it will be used more heavily, as the other buildings in the Stables are regenerated and more visitors come to site. As such the kitchens need to be of a size capable of supporting that growth and The Trust want to ensure that they have already got a fully trained workforce in place for when further stages of the masterplan are realised."
The facilities proposed at the Camellia House and within the kitchen and café at the Stables are intended to service existing visitors and those predicted to visit the site over the next three years or until new developments come on stream.
Also included in the plans are previously discussed aspects of the Camelia House restoration, plans to demolish a 1970s teaching accommodation block and a create a new 190 space car park, and plans to regularise the opening of the buildings and garden to the public and for various uses such as guided tours, events, exhibitions, educational workshops and TV and movie filming.
The latest plans also includes the resurfacing of Mews Court to create a pedestrian entrance to the stables, adjacent to the new car park.
Future proposals for the rest of the stables inlcude events space in the riding school and residential units.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
1 comments:
Great news, impressive progress by the trust.
Post a Comment