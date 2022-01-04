News: £13.2m housing development set for Catcliffe
By Tom Austen
Great Places and Strata have started work on a new development of 76 affordable homes on land off Blue Mans Way at Catcliffe in Rotherham, following planning approval.
The £13.2mscheme, the inaugural partnership project for Great Places and Strata, will transform redundant scrub land into a high-quality, new housing development.
The scheme will provide a range of homes for Affordable Rent and Shared Ownership and drive tenure diversification in the area.
The scheme will comprise a mix of two-bed apartments, alongside one, two, three and four-bed houses with 29 available for shared ownership and 47 for affordable rent.
The one-bed houses are an innovative addition to the site, and offer a one-bed housing option with private garden and the increased versatility of a house.
The shared ownership will be available through Plumlife Homes.
The plans were approved without going in front of Rotherham Council's planning board, despite a number of objections.
Helen Spencer, Director of Development at Great Places, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Strata to deliver this new scheme. It is a great example of what can be achieved through effective partnership work.
“This exciting new development really has something to offer everyone. It’s perfect for couples and young professionals looking for a new home in a great location and only a short commute from Rotherham and Sheffield.
“The demand for this type of affordable housing continues to be high and Great Places remains committed to creating great homes in all of the areas we operate in. Catcliffe compliments our current work in the local area, and we’re sure it will prove popular.”
Mark Leaf, Land and Planning Director at Strata, added: “We are excited to be working collaboratively with Great Places to deliver high-quality, new homes in the area. The project marks Strata’s move to deliver homes as a contractor using our new partnership model.
“As a Yorkshire-based business, we are also committed to helping boost the housing offer for local people and are pleased to transform redundant scrubland into a thriving new community.”
The development is due to take around two years to complete.
Images: Great Places / Strata
