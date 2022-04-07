News: Get Up to Speed attracts record number of attendees at tenth showcase
By Tom Austen
Rotherham recently hosted one of the UK’s biggest science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction showcase for young people, which attracted a record number of attendees from across the region and beyond.
‘Get up to Speed’ with STEM is designed to inspire students from 8 to 25 years about careers in science, technology and the manufacturing industries, through interactive activities and exhibitions. The event also gives young people the chance to see some of the UK’s most exciting STEM innovations and meet the people who design, build and operate them.
Held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Wednesday 23rd March, this year, the show marked its tenth live event with more than 3,500 young people and over 200 business-people in attendance – the highest number of visitors since Get up to Speed began in 2011. The day-long showcase involved exhibitors from industries as diverse as automotive, aerospace, construction, renewable energy, military, emergency services and medical.
Sponsors of the 2022 event included AESSEAL, CBE+, The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers, UK Atomic Energy Authority, IET, ARM, Hydra Creative, Dragonfly PR, AMETEK Land, CityFibre, Highlander UK, Wessex Archology, Withers & Rogers, Balfour Beatty, Forged Solutions, ITM Power and Made in Sheffield.
CEO of the Work-wise Foundation, John Barber said: “Get up to Speed is such an important event for our region and for the STEM industries. It was created to introduce, inspire, inform and interact with our next generation of scientist, engineers, designers and business leaders. It aims not only to reach out to young people but also the people who influence and advise them, so they too can understand the opportunities available not only now but also in the future.
“Over the past ten years of hosting the live events, Get up to Speed has become a key date in the calendar of hundreds of educators and parents or guardians around Yorkshire. The fact we have attracted our biggest audience yet shows just how relevant and important the showcase still is.”
This year Get up to Speed also saw more than 80 companies taking part to showcase their businesses, career opportunities and current vacancies. In addition, more than 100 people attended the Get up to Speed Business Breakfast, one of the largest STEM networking events in the region, which takes place prior to the main Get up to Speed showcase.
This year’s theme for the event was Digital Skills for Business Leaders and involved presentations from representatives of some of the region’s top digital companies including keynote speaker, David Richards MBE, the Chairman, President, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, the Sheffield based distributed computing specialists.
John Barber, comments: “We’ve had a fantastic level of support from businesses over the past ten years and our business breakfast is our way of giving something back. Without the backing of our sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers who help to run the event, Get up to Speed would not be possible, so thank you to each and every person that has helped us over the past decade and particularly our headline sponsors for 2022 AESSEAL, CBE+ and The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers.”
This year’s Get up to Speed live showcase also includes an online event where registered attendees can gain exclusive access to a digital platform for the next eight weeks. Here users can access virtual tours, demonstrations, career stories, inventions, company profiles and interviews, created by some of the UK’s leading STEM businesses.
John Barber adds: “Feedback from our online experience in 2021 was fantastic, so we wanted to keep this digital element moving forwards. With the physical showcase and digital platform combined we can help to ensure that the 4,200 young people who registered for this tears event can continue to be inspired over the coming weeks and hopefully keep an interest in STEM for much longer.”
For over ten years, Get up to Speed, which is championed by employers and organised by The Work-wise Foundation alongside key partners in the private and public sectors, has showcased engineering career opportunities to over 30,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond.
The event is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK’s best innovations first-hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.
Get up to Speed with STEM will return to the Magna Science adventure Centre on March 29 2023.
GUTS website
Images: workwise
Advertisement
