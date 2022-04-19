News: UKSE support helps set Sarah's salon off in style





Sarah Jayne’s was founded in August 2021 by its namesake who has 15 years’ experience working in beauty salons. She went on to pursue a career as a college lecturer before deciding to go it alone.



Sarah applied for a Kickstart grant from UKSE – a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1m to growing companies, but which also provides support to start-ups such as Sarah’s. The grant enabled her to invest in licencing, marketing and uniform costs to facilitate the launch.



She has since established a loyal and growing customer base, and has already set about creating job opportunities for young people in the region, having recently welcomed on board an apprentice who assists Sarah day to day to help keep up with demand.



Having been fully booked for the last six months, she also hosts a self-employed nail technician, as well as a make-up artist and aesthetic nurse now using Sarah Jayne’s to host monthly sessions at her salon in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham.



Speaking on the success of the business, Sarah said: “I am incredibly happy with how the business has grown over the past few months.



“The grant from UKSE was gave me the financial boost I needed to take on an apprentice, as well as helping to fund some equipment we needed in the salon, this has ultimately allowed me to offer more jobs to people in the surrounding area.”



Keith Williams, Regional Manager at UKSE commented: “We are pleased to see the tremendous success of Sarah Jayne’s and the support to which the grant has given her to get the business up and running.



“The business growth is testament to her hard work, and we are delighted that Sarah has already taken on an apprentice, as well as providing space for other beauty providers to work from and build a bigger client base.



“We wish her all the luck moving forward, and are very much looking forward to seeing where she takes the business next.”



A South Yorkshire entrepreneur who established a salon that specialises in beauty and nail treatments during the pandemic has expanded the business after just six months after, with the appointment of an apprentice.