News: The Vikings are coming to Rotherham!
By Tom Austen
An exciting new venture has targeted a former tea room in Rotherham town centre to land a Viking-themed venue, complete with drinking horns and battle axes..
The Longhouse is currently being created on the High Street in Rotherham town centre. It is from the family that has already created BattleAxe Urban Axe Throwing - Sheffield's "most" must do pre-evening leisure activity.
The sport of axe throwing has spread like wildfire over the past two decades. It is described as being like darts, ten-pin bowling or crown green bowls, but with an edge.
Advertisement
The Longhouse in Rotherham is set to create a Cafe / Bar / Bistro in the former Guest's Tea Rooms, whose secret garden at the rear is destined to be invaded.
BattleAxe opened inside the Paint Factory on Rutland Road in Sheffield in 2018. Since then, the business has expanded and created a mobile setup where throwing lanes, targets and axes can be taken out to various events and festivals, even weddings. You may have seen them entertaining the crowds at the recent Rotherham Show.
"Axeperts" are on hand to teach throwers the ways of the Viking, and of course issue a safety briefing.
The Longhouse website
Images: The Longhouse / Facebook
The Longhouse is currently being created on the High Street in Rotherham town centre. It is from the family that has already created BattleAxe Urban Axe Throwing - Sheffield's "most" must do pre-evening leisure activity.
The sport of axe throwing has spread like wildfire over the past two decades. It is described as being like darts, ten-pin bowling or crown green bowls, but with an edge.
Advertisement
The Longhouse in Rotherham is set to create a Cafe / Bar / Bistro in the former Guest's Tea Rooms, whose secret garden at the rear is destined to be invaded.
BattleAxe opened inside the Paint Factory on Rutland Road in Sheffield in 2018. Since then, the business has expanded and created a mobile setup where throwing lanes, targets and axes can be taken out to various events and festivals, even weddings. You may have seen them entertaining the crowds at the recent Rotherham Show.
"Axeperts" are on hand to teach throwers the ways of the Viking, and of course issue a safety briefing.
The Longhouse website
Images: The Longhouse / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment