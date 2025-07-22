News: Rotherham MD recognised as a hero of UK manufacturing
By Tom Austen
Lisa Pogson, the managing director of Airmaster in Rotherham has been named in The Manufacturer Top 100 for 2025. Now in its 12th year, this prestigious programme recognises the most dynamic and inspiring individuals driving the future of UK manufacturing.
Airmaster are experts in mechanical services and maintenance and works nationwide from its base at Swallownest with big-name clients like Not on the High Street and Morgan Sindall Group.
Now in its 12th year, The Manufacturer Top 100 scours the length and breadth of the nation to find the 100 most dynamic leaders and innovators in manufacturing, nominated by The Manufacturer’s audience, the industrial community and judged by a panel of industry leaders, academics and manufacturing associations.
Lisa’s inclusion on this year’s list celebrates her decades-long contribution to the built environment sector and her tireless work championing sustainability, skills development, and inclusive leadership. Selected by a panel of industry leaders, academics, and key sector bodies, the list honours individuals making a profound impact across Net Zero, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Leadership.
Lisa brings nearly 40 years of cross-disciplinary experience, having worked in architectural practice, quantity surveying, structural engineering, and construction before joining Airmaster. Over the past 30 years with the company, she has led its evolution into a values-driven, forward-thinking building services specialist. Under her stewardship, Airmaster now delivers intelligent heating, cooling, plumbing, and ventilation solutions and became an employee-owned trust in 2021, completing the buyout of its founders in 2024.
A lifelong learner, Lisa holds an MSc in Management (Resources) from Sheffield Hallam University and was part of the inaugural UK cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Programme in 2016. She is a passionate advocate for continuous development, having established Airmaster’s first apprenticeship programme in 2000, with that apprentice now serving as the company’s Operations Director. Airmaster has proudly held Investors in People accreditation for over 20 years, and Lisa continues to promote talent development across the sector.
Beyond Airmaster, Lisa is an energetic champion for industry engagement and community impact. She has served as a STEM Ambassador for over 16 years, supporting initiatives such as STEMazing, The Work-wise Foundation, and the Women in RACHP group. She is also Chair of Trustees at the children’s literacy charity Grimm & Co and acts as an Enterprise Advisor, reinforcing her belief in creating accessible pathways into technical and professional careers.
Lisa’s work as a leader of SMEs and local industry has also been widely recognised. She made history as the first female president of the combined Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, serving for three years, and has been a Freeman of The Company of Cutlers of Hallamshire since 2014 — a reflection of her deep commitment to regional economic growth.
“I’m truly honoured to be recognised in The Manufacturer Top 100,” said Lisa Pogson. “This award is a testament to the brilliant people I work with, the supportive network I’ve built over the years, and my belief that great leadership means lifting others as you rise. Manufacturing in the UK is full of unsung heroes — and I’m proud to stand alongside them.”
Airmaster website
Images: Airmaster
Airmaster website
Images: Airmaster
