News: New McDonald's in Rotherham opening soon as recruitment underway
By Tom Austen
Recruitment is underway for a new McDonald's restaurant being built in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that the planning board at Rotherham Council had voted to approve plans for a new McDonald’s Drive-Thru restaurant in Dinnington - going against the recommendation of officers.
The location at Campbell Way and Nobel Way is designated as employment land on the site of the former Dinnington Colliery which has been reclaimed and transformed as part of a successful regeneration scheme.
The development on the vacant plot comprises a modern freestanding single storey restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and associated works.
With indoor and outdoor seating for customers, the proposals also include 60 on-site car parking spaces for customers, including 2 disabled spaces and 3 cycle spaces.
Applicants said that the plans would create 100 jobs (70 full-time equivalent jobs) with positions currently available including crew member and dining area assistant.
Job adverts state that the new McDonald's in Dinnington will open in August 2025 with training provided at the nearby Bramley location whilst construction is completed.
Planners at Rotherham Council recommended that the planning board reject the proposals stating that: "by virtue of its range and quality of employment opportunities, it has little positive contribution to the borough and would not meet the criteria."
Assessing the reaction to the plans from the local community, members of the planning board discussed how they disagreed with the officer and were instead satisfied that the range and quality of employment opportunities did meet the criteria for the land use allocation.
A motion was presented to grant approval for the plans, which also highlighted that the proposal would support the continued regeneration of Dinnington and add to the similar uses nearby - namely the Monk's Bridge Farm pub, Greggs, petrol filling station and takeaway units.
McDonald's Restaurants has recently applied for a licence to serve late night refreshment (Indoors & Outdoors) from 11pm to 5am, which effectively would grant permission for the restaurant to be in operation 24 hours a day.
"Join us and you'll become part of a team in our brand-new restaurant, opening August 2025, that works together to provide the best customer experience."
McDonald's website
