News: New openings in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A range of new food outlets and a play cafe are the latest openings in Rotherham town centre where current traders are also taking on new premises.
At Forge Island, the town's £47m leisure development, a new Smoke & Pepper franchise has opened a modern, vibrant, and flavour-driven restaurant.
Rothbiz reported in June that Rotherham Council had confirmed the letting for Unit 1, a 2,500 sq ft unit next door to Arc Cinema.
The menu includes smoked meats, loaded dishes and indulgent comfort food, designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes. This includes top chef-quality burgers and succulent flame grilled chicken, famous flavourful loaded fries and crispy fried wings and tenders tossed in signature sauces. Smoke & Pepper is also known for bringing the thickest shakes in town, thirst quenching mojitos and freshly baked divine milk cakes.
Across town, a unique independent cafe has brought a Brazilian flavour to the heritage High Street.
Little Rio Cafe at 20 High Street offers authentic Brazilian speciality coffee and freshly baked goods and traditional snacks.
A wide-ranging menu features Brazilian favourites such as pasteis (pastries) and coxinha (croquettes) plus desserts like brigadeiro, a Brazilian chocolate truffle. Larger meals include Brazilian breakfasts, acai bowls, various traditional corn couscous dishes and tapioca crepes.
The independent business has utilised support from RiDO via the Launchpad scheme and to introduce the new flavours to the community, Little Rio has also been hosting Authentic Brazilian Colonial Breakfasts on Sundays.
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On nearby Moorgate Street, a former estate agents has been transformed into a play cafe with a soft play area.
Wiggle & Wonder is described as an indoor play experience and family cafe "beautifully designed for little explorers and the people who love them."
Re-imagining the traditional soft play experience to be less chaotic and loud, the new opening focuses on active early-years development and genuine relaxation for parents, grandparents, and carers.
Wiggle & Wonder offers bookable designated play sessions throughout the week. The cafe and viewing area makes it just as enjoyable for the adults as it is for the children.
From the team at Chaii Street on Westgate, Cafe Treats is due to open soon at Unit 4.
Pokilee's CardCade has recently opened at its new location on Howard Street when hundreds of loyal Pokemon fans queued up to visit the store on opening day.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that plans were approved for a change of use at 14 Howard Street, a former Argos store, as the new venue includes a shop, cafe and family friendly arcade.
With the opening of the new Market Hall this month, 37 independent businesses have found a temporary new home. Rotherham Council says that 96% of the stalls are let, with everything from fruit and veg and fresh meat to clothing, jewellery and more on offer.
Smoke & Pepper website
Little Rio Cafe facebook page
Wiggle & Wonder website
Cafe Treats facebook page
Pokilee's CardCade website
Rotherham Markets website
Images: RiDO / LinkedIn
At Forge Island, the town's £47m leisure development, a new Smoke & Pepper franchise has opened a modern, vibrant, and flavour-driven restaurant.
Rothbiz reported in June that Rotherham Council had confirmed the letting for Unit 1, a 2,500 sq ft unit next door to Arc Cinema.
The menu includes smoked meats, loaded dishes and indulgent comfort food, designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes. This includes top chef-quality burgers and succulent flame grilled chicken, famous flavourful loaded fries and crispy fried wings and tenders tossed in signature sauces. Smoke & Pepper is also known for bringing the thickest shakes in town, thirst quenching mojitos and freshly baked divine milk cakes.
Across town, a unique independent cafe has brought a Brazilian flavour to the heritage High Street.
Little Rio Cafe at 20 High Street offers authentic Brazilian speciality coffee and freshly baked goods and traditional snacks.
A wide-ranging menu features Brazilian favourites such as pasteis (pastries) and coxinha (croquettes) plus desserts like brigadeiro, a Brazilian chocolate truffle. Larger meals include Brazilian breakfasts, acai bowls, various traditional corn couscous dishes and tapioca crepes.
The independent business has utilised support from RiDO via the Launchpad scheme and to introduce the new flavours to the community, Little Rio has also been hosting Authentic Brazilian Colonial Breakfasts on Sundays.
Advertisement
On nearby Moorgate Street, a former estate agents has been transformed into a play cafe with a soft play area.
Wiggle & Wonder is described as an indoor play experience and family cafe "beautifully designed for little explorers and the people who love them."
Re-imagining the traditional soft play experience to be less chaotic and loud, the new opening focuses on active early-years development and genuine relaxation for parents, grandparents, and carers.
Wiggle & Wonder offers bookable designated play sessions throughout the week. The cafe and viewing area makes it just as enjoyable for the adults as it is for the children.
From the team at Chaii Street on Westgate, Cafe Treats is due to open soon at Unit 4.
Pokilee's CardCade has recently opened at its new location on Howard Street when hundreds of loyal Pokemon fans queued up to visit the store on opening day.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that plans were approved for a change of use at 14 Howard Street, a former Argos store, as the new venue includes a shop, cafe and family friendly arcade.
With the opening of the new Market Hall this month, 37 independent businesses have found a temporary new home. Rotherham Council says that 96% of the stalls are let, with everything from fruit and veg and fresh meat to clothing, jewellery and more on offer.
Smoke & Pepper website
Little Rio Cafe facebook page
Wiggle & Wonder website
Cafe Treats facebook page
Pokilee's CardCade website
Rotherham Markets website
Images: RiDO / LinkedIn
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