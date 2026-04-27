News: Pokémon-themed business trading up into long-vacant Rotherham unit
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved that will enable the expansion of a Pokémon-themed shop and café in Rotherham town centre, reports Visit Rotherham.
Moving across town from the Imperial Buildings and transforming a vacant unit in The Old Town Hall in 2023, enterprising Lee Kucia has created a haven for Pokémon fans, offering cards, booster boxes, toys and graded cards. The theme continues into a Coffee House serving barista coffee, hot drinks, cake and sandwiches that also offers space for trading and playing.
Under the name, PokiLee, Lee has amassed over 11,000 subscribers on YouTube who catch him opening packs, interacting with customers and various other live streams.
Having also added a family-friendly arcade and renamed as PokiLee's CardCade, a new set of plans were submitted for a change of use at another retail unit in Rotherham town centre - a bigger building which will allow both businesses to operate cohesively from one location.
Advertisement
Rothbiz reported in January on plans for 14 Howard Street, a former Argos store. The change of use application has now been approved.
Planners at Rotherham Council said: "Although the scheme introduces elements that move slightly away from traditional retail, such as café and gaming arcade, it is unlikely to result in any harmful impact on the Primary Shopping Frontage", it would "not detract from the existing appearance or character of the frontage and would instead make a positive contribution to Howard Street by reinstating an active and engaging street presence."
A post on social media from Pokilee's Cardcade said that: "Everything you love is coming together under one roof. Bigger and Better! We can’t wait for you to see it!"
The update added that the last day in the current Old Town Hall shop would be Saturday May 2 with a closure planned for around two weeks to get everything ready for the new space.
Pokilee's CardCade website
Images: Rees Denton / Pokilee's CardCade / Facebook
Moving across town from the Imperial Buildings and transforming a vacant unit in The Old Town Hall in 2023, enterprising Lee Kucia has created a haven for Pokémon fans, offering cards, booster boxes, toys and graded cards. The theme continues into a Coffee House serving barista coffee, hot drinks, cake and sandwiches that also offers space for trading and playing.
Under the name, PokiLee, Lee has amassed over 11,000 subscribers on YouTube who catch him opening packs, interacting with customers and various other live streams.
Having also added a family-friendly arcade and renamed as PokiLee's CardCade, a new set of plans were submitted for a change of use at another retail unit in Rotherham town centre - a bigger building which will allow both businesses to operate cohesively from one location.
Advertisement
Rothbiz reported in January on plans for 14 Howard Street, a former Argos store. The change of use application has now been approved.
Planners at Rotherham Council said: "Although the scheme introduces elements that move slightly away from traditional retail, such as café and gaming arcade, it is unlikely to result in any harmful impact on the Primary Shopping Frontage", it would "not detract from the existing appearance or character of the frontage and would instead make a positive contribution to Howard Street by reinstating an active and engaging street presence."
A post on social media from Pokilee's Cardcade said that: "Everything you love is coming together under one roof. Bigger and Better! We can’t wait for you to see it!"
The update added that the last day in the current Old Town Hall shop would be Saturday May 2 with a closure planned for around two weeks to get everything ready for the new space.
Pokilee's CardCade website
Images: Rees Denton / Pokilee's CardCade / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment