News: Priority projects for Rotherham Gateway regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is using a twin track approach to progress key projects in the first phase of the masterplan for the proposed new mainline station in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported on the 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway last year which showed how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider £300m regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Integrated with a new tram-train stop, the station would bring faster rail connections. A new mainline rail station at Forge Way would deliver faster links to Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, and Doncaster, unlocking wider regional and national connectivity. The aim is for journey times to Leeds to be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes and to be 75 minutes to Birmingham.
Station opening has been pencilled in for "late 2030" with the four-phase masterplan showing two platforms, with passive provision for four, to support future growth.
A phased approach starts with the Station Quarter, on land which is currently Northfields Business Park, which features the mainline station, tram-train station, public realm, car parking, northern access via new bridges, and the station anchor building - essentially covering the development of the station core area.
Outside the core area, an active travel route along Effingham Street will connect the town centre to the station as Phase 1a.
A Rotherham Council report states: "To maintain momentum and ensure the alignment of phase 1 schemes, the Council proposed utilising Gainshare funding. This will fund the three priority workstreams, plus resource capacity."
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Gainshare funding refers to the money committed to South Yorkshire through the Devolution Deal agreed by the Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), South Yorkshire local authorities and government.
The development of the three priority projects will cost over £2m.
£400,000 is being used to develop the outline designs for the space surrounding the station. The plans "will ensure the Station area is a welcoming transit interchange with good design and high-quality public realm that will create a ‘sense of place’ and act as a gateway into Rotherham."
£624,000 is set aside for work on the Innovation Gateway Anchor Building. A council report states: "This should be a high-quality, flagship building of architectural merit with an anchor tenant to act as a gateway into Rotherham. It would also be an anchor building for the Innovation Campus and incorporate the required station facilities into the ground floor."
£1.03m is for the full design of an Effingham Street Masterplan and Active Travel Route. A comprehensive scheme has been proposed that would incorporate a new cycle / footbridge, landscape improvements, Active Travel provision, and improved pedestrian crossings. A 20 minute walk from the town centre, the plan is to complement the tram-train stop at the new station site and enable commuters to connect quickly and easily into the town centre.
Recruitment recently got underway for the project team including a Land Acquisition Project Manager, a Rail Project Manager and a Station & Public Realm Project Manager. Further consultants are set to be appointed with timetables showing that project design work on the early phases will continue to December 2027.
The work is to support and compliment the Full Business Case which has already secured £11.38m via SYMCA for its development. £10m was previously secured for land acquisition.
Further phases of the masterplan involve the creation of an innovation campus on plots of land near the station, and the introduction of new housing in the area.
Rotherham Gateway station website
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz reported on the 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway last year which showed how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider £300m regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Integrated with a new tram-train stop, the station would bring faster rail connections. A new mainline rail station at Forge Way would deliver faster links to Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, and Doncaster, unlocking wider regional and national connectivity. The aim is for journey times to Leeds to be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes and to be 75 minutes to Birmingham.
Station opening has been pencilled in for "late 2030" with the four-phase masterplan showing two platforms, with passive provision for four, to support future growth.
A phased approach starts with the Station Quarter, on land which is currently Northfields Business Park, which features the mainline station, tram-train station, public realm, car parking, northern access via new bridges, and the station anchor building - essentially covering the development of the station core area.
Outside the core area, an active travel route along Effingham Street will connect the town centre to the station as Phase 1a.
A Rotherham Council report states: "To maintain momentum and ensure the alignment of phase 1 schemes, the Council proposed utilising Gainshare funding. This will fund the three priority workstreams, plus resource capacity."
Advertisement
Gainshare funding refers to the money committed to South Yorkshire through the Devolution Deal agreed by the Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), South Yorkshire local authorities and government.
The development of the three priority projects will cost over £2m.
£400,000 is being used to develop the outline designs for the space surrounding the station. The plans "will ensure the Station area is a welcoming transit interchange with good design and high-quality public realm that will create a ‘sense of place’ and act as a gateway into Rotherham."
£624,000 is set aside for work on the Innovation Gateway Anchor Building. A council report states: "This should be a high-quality, flagship building of architectural merit with an anchor tenant to act as a gateway into Rotherham. It would also be an anchor building for the Innovation Campus and incorporate the required station facilities into the ground floor."
£1.03m is for the full design of an Effingham Street Masterplan and Active Travel Route. A comprehensive scheme has been proposed that would incorporate a new cycle / footbridge, landscape improvements, Active Travel provision, and improved pedestrian crossings. A 20 minute walk from the town centre, the plan is to complement the tram-train stop at the new station site and enable commuters to connect quickly and easily into the town centre.
Recruitment recently got underway for the project team including a Land Acquisition Project Manager, a Rail Project Manager and a Station & Public Realm Project Manager. Further consultants are set to be appointed with timetables showing that project design work on the early phases will continue to December 2027.
The work is to support and compliment the Full Business Case which has already secured £11.38m via SYMCA for its development. £10m was previously secured for land acquisition.
Further phases of the masterplan involve the creation of an innovation campus on plots of land near the station, and the introduction of new housing in the area.
Rotherham Gateway station website
Images: RMBC
2 comments:
Is the a plan available to view ?
https://moderngov.rotherham.gov.uk/documents/s153082/Appendix%201_Rotherham%20Gateway%20Station%20Masterplan%20MC%20compressed.pdf
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