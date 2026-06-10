News: New Forge Island restaurant confirmed by Rotherham Council
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has confirmed the new food outlet signing up at Forge Island, promising bold flavours and a fresh dining experience.
Rothbiz reported last week that work had begun on a new branch of Smoke & Pepper in Rotherham town centre.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel. Food outlets include Vetro Lounge and Heavenly Desserts.
Smoke & Pepper, known for its contemporary street food-inspired menu, is planning to open in July at Unit 1, a 2,500 sq ft unit next door to Arc Cinema.
Its menu is set to include smoked meats, loaded dishes and indulgent comfort food, designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes.
The venture marks an exciting addition for owner Daoud Tahir, who already runs Forge Island’s dessert parlour, Heavenly Desserts.
Daoud said: “We’re excited to be bringing Smoke & Pepper to Forge Island. The development has become a key destination in the town centre, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.
“We believe our menu offers something new to Forge Island, with bold flavours and a unique dining experience that we’re confident will be a real hit with visitors.”
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Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, added: “It’s fantastic to see Forge Island continuing to attract new and exciting businesses like Smoke and Pepper.
“The addition of another restaurant, particularly one offering something different, only strengthens Forge Island’s overall offer. We’re delighted to welcome this new venture and wish them every success when they open later this summer.”
Envisioned as a catalytic regeneration development, the council has faced challenges. The authority agreed to fund the scheme itself when the funding available its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets.
In 2024, Rothbiz reported on the liquidation of a company connected to the restaurant operator that the council had signed up in a pre-let agreement to open a number of brands at Forge Island. The leader of the council said that it was a "challenging business situation" for the operator.
Rothbiz reported last month that Sygnature Dish, an independent restaurant set up by local entrepreneurs had closed within a year of opening at Forge Island.
With the cinema, hotel and first food outlets open, Rotherham Council's leader, Chris Read, said that there had been a million more visits in the town centre across the two years since 2024.
Forge Island website
Images: Smoke & Pepper / Tom Austen
Rothbiz reported last week that work had begun on a new branch of Smoke & Pepper in Rotherham town centre.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel. Food outlets include Vetro Lounge and Heavenly Desserts.
Smoke & Pepper, known for its contemporary street food-inspired menu, is planning to open in July at Unit 1, a 2,500 sq ft unit next door to Arc Cinema.
Its menu is set to include smoked meats, loaded dishes and indulgent comfort food, designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes.
The venture marks an exciting addition for owner Daoud Tahir, who already runs Forge Island’s dessert parlour, Heavenly Desserts.
Daoud said: “We’re excited to be bringing Smoke & Pepper to Forge Island. The development has become a key destination in the town centre, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.
“We believe our menu offers something new to Forge Island, with bold flavours and a unique dining experience that we’re confident will be a real hit with visitors.”
Advertisement
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, added: “It’s fantastic to see Forge Island continuing to attract new and exciting businesses like Smoke and Pepper.
“The addition of another restaurant, particularly one offering something different, only strengthens Forge Island’s overall offer. We’re delighted to welcome this new venture and wish them every success when they open later this summer.”
Envisioned as a catalytic regeneration development, the council has faced challenges. The authority agreed to fund the scheme itself when the funding available its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets.
In 2024, Rothbiz reported on the liquidation of a company connected to the restaurant operator that the council had signed up in a pre-let agreement to open a number of brands at Forge Island. The leader of the council said that it was a "challenging business situation" for the operator.
Rothbiz reported last month that Sygnature Dish, an independent restaurant set up by local entrepreneurs had closed within a year of opening at Forge Island.
With the cinema, hotel and first food outlets open, Rotherham Council's leader, Chris Read, said that there had been a million more visits in the town centre across the two years since 2024.
Forge Island website
Images: Smoke & Pepper / Tom Austen
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