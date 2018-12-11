News: Metalysis a prime example of the strength and economic potential of the North
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham firm, Metalysis recently hosted a delegation led by MP Richard Harrington – Business and Industry Minister – as it celebrated becoming a Northern Powerhouse Partner.
The Manvers company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits. With a Materials Discovery Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), also in Rotherham, the firm raised a further £12m earlier this year ahead of the start of commercial production.
The Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme is a network of leading companies who all believe strongly in the economic potential of the North, and support the need for a combined effort by government and business to realise that potential.
Commercial production in September marked the technology's ascension from a Cambridge University breakthrough, through more than a decade of development, to offering industrial scale production of demand driven, high value powder alloys for international aerospace, automotive, additive and advanced manufacturing applications.
More broadly, the Partners Programme's ethos encapsulates Metalysis' clear and continued commitment to growing the business in the North of the UK, and using its technology to provide a nationally significant capability for global metal powder supply chain activity.
Dr Dion Vaughan, CEO at Metalysis (pictured, far right), said: "Metalysis is proud to mark our commitment to the region by joining the Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme.
"During our time with MP Richard Harrington and his colleagues, we have enjoyed discussing Company ambitions for our technology as part of the national agenda set forth in the Industrial Strategy.
"We look forward to working with the Northern Powerhouse, its networks and BEIS to strengthen international interest and investment in the overwhelming potential of the Northern economy."
Jake Berry, Northern Powerhouse Minister, added: "Supporting research and innovation is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy so I’m pleased to welcome Metalysis as our latest Northern Powerhouse partner.
"As an ambitious Yorkshire-based company with a commitment to boosting skills, technological development and growing production, they share our vision for a strong Northern Powerhouse economy."
Work is already underway on "Generation 5" - manufacturing options for thousands of tonnes per annum of these high value metal alloy powders. It is designed to retrofit into an existing industrial site.
Richard Harrington, Business and Industry Minister (pictured, second right), said: "From a Cambridge University breakthrough to a growing commercial operation that is supporting production on an international scale, Metalysis is a prime example of the strength and economic potential of the north.
"Through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are harnessing our research, innovation and manufacturing strengths to help even more businesses realise their economic potential and apply them on an industrial scale – solidifying our position as a world-leader in advanced manufacturing."
