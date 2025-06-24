News: Rotherham Gateway Station masterplan published
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has published the masterplan for the proposed new multimillion pound mainline station in the borough showing how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Ideas for a much simpler "parkway" style station have been superseded by plans for a new integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop on land at Forge Way, Parkgate that aims to transform the regional and national connectivity of Rotherham, catalysing a new Innovation Campus around the station.
The employment-led masterplan focuses on the opportunity the location offers to further develop the advanced manufacturing cluster within South Yorkshire as part of the UK’s first Investment Zone. Rothbiz has previously reported on estimates that a station surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings which could generate 1,800 new jobs.
A phased approach starts with the Station Quarter, on land which is currently Northfields Business Park, which features a station building with a potential business centre, a 150 space car park and bridges over the two lines. Phase 2 (years 5 - 15) involves the creation of an innovation campus on plots of land nearby, one currently owned by NetworK Rail and vacant, the other used by Stobart to support biomass energy production.
The campus of around 180,000 sq ft of commercial space "will renew the existing industrial character, turning its focus towards high-quality employment in the advanced manufacturing sector or commercial use." Buildings for F&B or retail use could also be included to extend the experience of the Station Quarter.
Advertisement
Phase 3 (years 15 - 20) includes the potential to replace the original car park with a multi-storey car park to the north of the mainline. Masterplanners also add that successful regeneration could prompt the redevelopment of industrial space on Mangham Road / Greasbrough Road, which is currently dominated by MAG's car auction site, into the Northwest Quarter.
Phase 4 (year 20 and beyond) introduces the idea of new housing in the area. To the east of the Station Quarter, the masterplan encourages residential use and the development of a Living Quarter on the land which is currently the large Trade Centre UK car showroom. Residential blocks and townhouses, shown with green courtyards, total 205 flats and 37 houses.
Connections are also discussed in the proposals, including active travel links between the Station Quarter and the town centre. With routes for pedestrians and cyclists on Effingham Street and Rotherham Road, this could also open up sites for development such as around Bailey House and Erskine Road.
The masterplan shows that consultants estimate annual footfall at the station to be 0.609 million (access) and 0.584 million (egress).
The conclusion outlines the need for "substantial public sector led intervention" for a £100m+ project. Today, the board at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will be asked to set aside £11.35m to enable the detailed design of the project and move it towards procurement.
The SYMCA paper has the total costs of the project, based on estimates from Network Rail, at £133m, and could be as much as £166m for a four-platform station.
Rotherham Council is also utlising £10m from the Towns Fund to acquire land needed for the station. It is asking its cabinet to approve a further £2m for the acquisition of further land and property to facilitate the delivery of the station masterplan.
"Landing a station in Rotherham will bring forward better connectivity to the surrounding areas, activate the town centre, enhance mobility and generate value and placemaking through supported residential developments.
"A high quality public realm and creation of a greater premium on the quality of public spaces used by people has proven to benefit the built environment and uplift values.
"Early spending in infrastructure, local amenities and public spaces creates better places."
Images: RMBC
Ideas for a much simpler "parkway" style station have been superseded by plans for a new integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop on land at Forge Way, Parkgate that aims to transform the regional and national connectivity of Rotherham, catalysing a new Innovation Campus around the station.
The employment-led masterplan focuses on the opportunity the location offers to further develop the advanced manufacturing cluster within South Yorkshire as part of the UK’s first Investment Zone. Rothbiz has previously reported on estimates that a station surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings which could generate 1,800 new jobs.
A phased approach starts with the Station Quarter, on land which is currently Northfields Business Park, which features a station building with a potential business centre, a 150 space car park and bridges over the two lines. Phase 2 (years 5 - 15) involves the creation of an innovation campus on plots of land nearby, one currently owned by NetworK Rail and vacant, the other used by Stobart to support biomass energy production.
The campus of around 180,000 sq ft of commercial space "will renew the existing industrial character, turning its focus towards high-quality employment in the advanced manufacturing sector or commercial use." Buildings for F&B or retail use could also be included to extend the experience of the Station Quarter.
Advertisement
Phase 3 (years 15 - 20) includes the potential to replace the original car park with a multi-storey car park to the north of the mainline. Masterplanners also add that successful regeneration could prompt the redevelopment of industrial space on Mangham Road / Greasbrough Road, which is currently dominated by MAG's car auction site, into the Northwest Quarter.
Phase 4 (year 20 and beyond) introduces the idea of new housing in the area. To the east of the Station Quarter, the masterplan encourages residential use and the development of a Living Quarter on the land which is currently the large Trade Centre UK car showroom. Residential blocks and townhouses, shown with green courtyards, total 205 flats and 37 houses.
Connections are also discussed in the proposals, including active travel links between the Station Quarter and the town centre. With routes for pedestrians and cyclists on Effingham Street and Rotherham Road, this could also open up sites for development such as around Bailey House and Erskine Road.
The masterplan shows that consultants estimate annual footfall at the station to be 0.609 million (access) and 0.584 million (egress).
The conclusion outlines the need for "substantial public sector led intervention" for a £100m+ project. Today, the board at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will be asked to set aside £11.35m to enable the detailed design of the project and move it towards procurement.
The SYMCA paper has the total costs of the project, based on estimates from Network Rail, at £133m, and could be as much as £166m for a four-platform station.
Rotherham Council is also utlising £10m from the Towns Fund to acquire land needed for the station. It is asking its cabinet to approve a further £2m for the acquisition of further land and property to facilitate the delivery of the station masterplan.
"Landing a station in Rotherham will bring forward better connectivity to the surrounding areas, activate the town centre, enhance mobility and generate value and placemaking through supported residential developments.
"A high quality public realm and creation of a greater premium on the quality of public spaces used by people has proven to benefit the built environment and uplift values.
"Early spending in infrastructure, local amenities and public spaces creates better places."
Images: RMBC
3 comments:
I’m going to unsubscribe to these Facebook alerts. The images are tiny low resolution, the page is stuffed with ads now, every click pops up more ads, the stories never have links to sources (such that we could look at- gasp- high resolution images).
This used to be a great news resource but now it’s frankly terrible through being basically unusable.
Wonder if they dare build above bungalow height 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bye
Post a Comment