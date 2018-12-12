News: Rotherham hosting digital growth conference





The local growth programme from Superfast South Yorkshire is ensuring that the event at the AMP Technology Centre on December 18 is free to attend. Expert consultants will bring businesses up to speed on the latest digital developments, including search engine optimisation (SEO), data segmentation, and social media management.



The event, which runs from 8am to 3pm, is part of a programme being delivered by East Midlands Chamber that features a number of workshops awareness-raising seminars to help South Yorkshire businesses maximise uptake of new and developing digital technologies.



Superfast South Yorkshire is the partnership between the authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and BT, which secured millions to ensure South Yorkshire will have access to superfast broadband. Programmes are supported by the European Development Fund (ERDF).



On the day, consultant Ian Lockwood, will discuss the latest updates to Google's algorithm, how changes to the presentation of search results could affect businesses, all the new AdWords and Bing Ads features recently released and the latest industry data and test results demonstrating what really works in the worlds of search engine optimisation and pay-per-click marketing.



Lee Callender is set to explain how to get the most value out of the information businesses hold to help to connect with customers in a way that means something to them, and ultimately boosts bottom line and reputation.



Paul Ince (pictured) will look at what's new in social to help attendees understand what channels are right – or wrong – for their business, and what your message should look like for the best results.



A spokesperson for Superfast South Yorkshire, said: "Our experts will take you through some of our hottest topics, and there will also be great networking opportunities with other local businesses looking to get ahead in the digital world."



The event is open to all SMEs based in South Yorkshire and to register a place on the event attendees will need to complete the SME enrolment process for the digital growth programme.



A digital showcase event is taking place in Rotherham next week that will provide practical tips and news on the latest digital developments, to help local businesses lead the way.