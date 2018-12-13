News: Council begins search for new regen boss





The role is part of Senior Leadership Team at the authority, which recently saw the departure of Government-appointed commissioners.



Damien Wilson, the previous holder of the £115k+ a year post, resigned in August, with Paul Woodcock, assistant director for Regeneration Planning & Transport, currently acting up.



Recruitment documents, drawn up by consultants at Penna, state: "As strategic director, Regeneration and Environment you will lead this large and diverse range of services working to transform the landscape of Rotherham for the future. We are successfully bringing forward exciting regeneration schemes and working with education and business to ensure our workforce has the skills our businesses need as well as creating 10,000 new jobs in Rotherham as part of our economic development strategy.



"Critical to Rotherham's revival will be to ensure that we have a strong voice within the Sheffield City Region, as well as the resources and expertise to secure funding and deliver successful schemes."



Major regeneration projects include the town centre regeneration projects such as Forge Island and the Gulliver's Valley leisure development.



The directorate employs 1,279 staff and has a budget of £41m per annum. Other responsibilities include culture, licencing and community safety.



A joint welcome from Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council and Sharon Kemp, the chief executive, reads: "We require the new strategic director to continue to improve outcomes for all of our residents. We will look to you to forge closer links with our key partners and investors, and take advantage of collaborative opportunities that are available. Leading sustainable improvement within the Council's Medium Term Financial Strategy will be critical, ensuring that we continue to deliver value for money across our services whilst improving outcomes for residents.



"Rotherham has all the ingredients for a fantastic career move. We have a good service in place and we need an outstanding Strategic Director to join our close knit and high performing leadership team. If you have ambition, drive and tenacity as well as an unwavering commitment to delivering services for Rotherham which focus on economic regeneration whilst at the same time ensuring we keep neighbourhoods safe, clean, green and well maintained, then we would like to hear from you."



Rotherham Council is recruiting for a new strategic director for its Regeneration and Environment Directorate - the section which covers services key to the borough's growing economy - business support, inward investment, regeneration, transport and planning.