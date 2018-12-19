News: Deal done for full fibre broadband





SFSY is the partnership between the authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and BT, which secured £28m to improve the region's access to superfast broadband.



Phase 2 is targeting another 9,000 homes, providing "ultrafast" connections. New speeds of up to a Gigabit (1Gbps) will be available, 24 times faster than the UK average of 46Mbps. Areas to be connected first include New Lodge in Barnsley, Bessacarr in Doncaster, Sunnyside in Rotherham, and High Green in Sheffield.



SFSY said this week that 98% of Rotherham now has access to fibre broadband.



The project is part of the Government's BDUK initiative which is based on a gap funded subsidy approach, where the private sector invests alongside a public subsidy to provide broadband to areas where there is not otherwise a viable commercial market.



Matt Gladstone, executive director for place at Barnsley Council and SFSY project sponsor, said: "This is fantastic news for South Yorkshire and confirms our commitment to providing residents and businesses with the opportunity to access the latest technology.



"A lot of fantastic work has already taken place to make high-speed fibre broadband available to thousands of homes and businesses, many for the first time. But we're not finished yet. This next phase will connect people living in areas across the region that don't yet have access to fibre networks. Once installed full fibre will not only provide ultrafast speeds but will also future-proof the network for years to come."



Robert Thorburn, partnership director in the North for Openreach, added: "We are delighted to have been chosen to take our partnership in South Yorkshire even further. Making sure that homes and businesses across the region have the connectivity they require is vital for the long-term prosperity and economic health of an area. This second phase of work means that thousands of local homes and businesses will soon have access to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK."



With detailed planning and survey work already underway the first full fibre connections will be live for 2020. Over 9,000 properties will be fully connected by spring 2021.



Superfast South Yorkshire (SFSY) has confirmed that it is working with Openreach on a £10m project which aims to make fibre broadband available to as close to 100% coverage as technically possible.