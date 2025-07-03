News: New neighbourhood venues in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The Canary and Bistro Bisque are the newest venues in Rotherham.
2025 saw the opening of Olive Lane, the urban shopping and leisure development at the Waverley development which also includes a medical centre and community centre.
The Canary micro bar is preparing to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere at Unit C1, complete with outdoor benches.
Serving a curated selection of craft and cask beers from independent breweries as well as exclusive wines, small-batch gins, cocktails and exceptional whisky.
Applicant, TBO Limited, has applied for an alcohol licence with the operating hours of 9:00 - 23:30 on Monday to Thursday, 9:00 - 00:30 on Friday and Saturday and Sundays between 9:00 and 22:30.
An opening date has yet to be announced but, operators said on social media this week: "We can’t wait to welcome you. The build is progressing well...
"Expect a heavy rotation of independent beers (our last spot poured 360 different brews in just 12 months), alongside exclusive wines you won’t find anywhere else.
"Community matters here. The history of Orgreave and its strong, working-class spirit has always inspired us — and we’re proud to bring that sense of connection to The Waverley through The Canary.
"This is more than just a bar. It’s a place to belong."
Across the borough at Thorpe Hesley, Bistro Bisque has opened a bistro and bar with a pottery painting twist.
Moving from Ecceslall Road in Sheffield into a converted former nursery on Brook Hill, the new location combines a bar & grill with a pottery area.
Events include potty prosecco, paint & pour and a six week build, fire & paint course.
Images: Bistro Bisque
Images: Bistro Bisque
