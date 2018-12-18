News: £1.5m funding boost for Gulliver's Valley





that the cash was being set aside to support the £37m development where work has recently got underway on land alongside Rother Valley Country Park.



A year round destination aimed at 2 - 13 year olds is being created which includes a theme park hub, woodland adventure centre, ecology and education centre, lodges, hotels and a holiday village.



The funding boost will help the family firm bring forward further accommodation into the first phase and create a new junction from the A618.



A £400,000 grant from the Sheffield City Region Infrastructure Fund (SCRIF), and a £1.1m loan, has been approved by the SCR's Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA).



The business case outlines that the funding will support the £7.5m first phase and 93 new jobs. It would enable Gulliver's to invest £6m and accelerate the creation of accommodation on the site.



Julie Dalton from Gullivers Fun said: "This year we celebrated our 40th year in business, operating family theme park resorts in Matlock, Warrington and Milton Keynes. We are still family owned and our new site at Rother Valley will bring together all the best bits of all our other resorts, including many new and exciting attractions.



"As a family we are very excited to be developing in the Sheffield city region. This funding will allow us to bring forward a number of elements of the resort that would have not been built until later phases, creating a more exciting resort for our guests to experience and more jobs for local residents."



Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority, added: "With a growing number of major visitor attractions we must now do more to promote them. That's why I set up a meeting for local authorities, the Mayoral Combined Authority and Welcome to Yorkshire last month, to explore how we can come together across the region to sell our exceptional offer across the North, the UK and internationally."



