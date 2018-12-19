News: NIKKEN expand Rotherham innovation centre
By Tom Austen
Expanding engineering firm, NIKKEN Kosakusho Europe has recently agreed practical completion on the expansion of its flagship Innovation Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
With European headquarters on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate in Rotherham, Nikken enjoys a global dominance of the rotary table technology market and supply manufacturers operating in the aerospace, defence, motorsport, automotive and medical sectors.
In 2015 the company confirmed an investment of around £7m in new facilities on the AMP, creating its first production base outside Japan as part of a move to get closer to its customers.
Now the second phase is complete and will house a number of different elements to further the expansion of the European business. These include a dedicated resource for the provision of services associated with the technical partnership forged earlier this year between NIKKEN and Boeing, supporting the requirements of their first European production facility.
These resources incorporate a dedicated tool room and area for process optimisation, ensuring that the components produced by Boeing Sheffield are done so in the most efficient manner. Part of this includes a turnkey presetting and balancing operation that will streamline the entire process and provide Boeing with all their requirements.
Alongside this, a state-of-the-art laboratory has been installed for the design and testing of the latest Industry 4.0 developments, including software development and PCB design & assembly for the next generation of connected products. These industry-leading solutions enable the remote monitoring and intervention of industrial equipment to streamline processes and increase uptime.
There will also be a product testing area incorporated in to the facilities which will enable NIKKEN research engineers to benchmark and develop new solutions and space will be made available to work alongside customers on innovation - enabling product development without impacting on customers' production capacity.
Nikken now has 19,000 sq ft across the two phases.
"The phase 2 expansion of our research and development activities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park will create further high value career opportunities for local talented engineers.
"The daily mission of our resident engineers, in collaboration with local industrial and technical partners and our colleagues in Japan, is "to improve processes and develop ground-breaking solutions to be applied by our global customer base in their facilities in currently over 75 countries around the world" - engineered here in our NIKKEN Innovation Centre Europe - NICe."
This year, Nikken is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its Japanese parent company, Nikken Kosakusho Works Ltd. that was created in 1958. The European arm was incorporated in 1989 and so will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year.
Nikken website
Images: Nikken Europe
Nikken website
Images: Nikken Europe
