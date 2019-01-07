Monday, January 7, 2019

News: Plans in for Sheffield Business Park expansion

Detailed plans have been submitted that will enable the successful Sheffield Business Park to expand into Rotherham, where there is the potential to create around 1,000 more jobs.

Rothbiz has reported previously on the part of the park which actually crosses the boundary into the Rotherham local authority district and has already seen the development of The Car People and the Mercure Sheffield Parkway hotel to the East of the Europa Link.

Over the Parkway from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), the site of the former Sheffield airport is home to the likes of The University of Sheffield's "Factory 2050", ITM Power, Fulcrum, SIG and Stanley Black and Decker. The park comprises over 200 acres with 700,000 sq ft of floor space already accommodating over 2,000 jobs.

The park is seen as key to the potential Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) and the Phase 4 Masterplan is to encompass building footprints ranging from 10,764 sq ft to 107,649 sq ft of B1b (research and development), B1c (industrial process), B2 (general industrial) and B8 (storage and distribution) facilities and – pending planning approval - construction is expected to start soon after the planning consent is granted.

The 18 acres in Rotherham is yet to be developed as it was placed in the greenbelt to secure a clear area of land at the end of the former Sheffield City Airport runway. With the airport's closure in 2008, the land was changed to employment use in the recently adopted Local Plan. The switch from the HS2 line heading to Meadowhall to the M18 route has also opened up the area for development.

Lewis Evans from Leeds-based planning consultants, Turley, which was appointed by SBP to lead the planning application process commented: "Having worked closely with Sheffield Business Park, the local planning authority and the lead project team (comprising Bond Bryan Architects, WSP and JPG), we have ensured the preparation of a comprehensive planning application that sets out the intentions of Sheffield Business Park for the new facilities."

Graham Sadler, managing director at SBP added: "Geographically located at the centre of the UK, Sheffield City Region has been at the heart of manufacturing and engineering innovation since the Industrial Revolution and is now renowned for its lead on Advanced Manufacturing, Research and Development attracting OEM manufacturers such as Boeing, Rolls Royce and McLaren to the area.

"Phase 4 of Sheffield Business Park is at the nucleus of AMID and provides great opportunity to create a natural gateway between Rotherham and Sheffield as well as driving forward the vision of supporting the prosperity of the region's economy and positioning South Yorkshire as leading the way in Advanced Manufacturing."

Totally transformed, the area now occupied by the business park originally formed an area of tipping and processing of waste material for the Tinsley Steelworks.

Outline planning permission is sought, with all matters reserved. New T-junctions will be accessed off Britannia Way from the Europa Link / Britannia Way roundabout junction.

The site, which benefits from Enterprise Zone status, is set to provide opportunities for OEM and supply chain partners to relocate to the Sheffield city region in order to co-locate close to the world-leading manufacturing expertise. Agents at Knight Frank are already marketing the scheme.

The proposal is expected to generate between 342 and 712 local jobs, with more during the construction phase.

Images: Sheffield Business Park / Bond Bryan

