News: Plans in for Sheffield Business Park expansion

Images: Sheffield Business Park / Bond Bryan

The 18 acres in Rotherham is yet to be developed as it was placed in the greenbelt to secure a clear area of land at the end of the former Sheffield City Airport runway. With the airport's closure in 2008, the land was changed to employment use in the recently adopted Local Plan. The switch from the HS2 line heading to Meadowhall to the M18 route has also opened up the area for development.Lewis Evans from Leeds-based planning consultants, Turley, which was appointed by SBP to lead the planning application process commented: "Having worked closely with Sheffield Business Park, the local planning authority and the lead project team (comprising Bond Bryan Architects, WSP and JPG), we have ensured the preparation of a comprehensive planning application that sets out the intentions of Sheffield Business Park for the new facilities."Graham Sadler, managing director at SBP added: "Geographically located at the centre of the UK, Sheffield City Region has been at the heart of manufacturing and engineering innovation since the Industrial Revolution and is now renowned for its lead on Advanced Manufacturing, Research and Development attracting OEM manufacturers such as Boeing, Rolls Royce and McLaren to the area."Phase 4 of Sheffield Business Park is at the nucleus of AMID and provides great opportunity to create a natural gateway between Rotherham and Sheffield as well as driving forward the vision of supporting the prosperity of the region's economy and positioning South Yorkshire as leading the way in Advanced Manufacturing."Totally transformed, the area now occupied by the business park originally formed an area of tipping and processing of waste material for the Tinsley Steelworks.Outline planning permission is sought, with all matters reserved. New T-junctions will be accessed off Britannia Way from the Europa Link / Britannia Way roundabout junction.The site, which benefits from Enterprise Zone status, is set to provide opportunities for OEM and supply chain partners to relocate to the Sheffield city region in order to co-locate close to the world-leading manufacturing expertise. Agents at Knight Frank are already marketing the scheme.The proposal is expected to generate between 342 and 712 local jobs, with more during the construction phase.