News: Plans in for Sheffield Business Park expansion
By Tom Austen
Detailed plans have been submitted that will enable the successful Sheffield Business Park to expand into Rotherham, where there is the potential to create around 1,000 more jobs.
Rothbiz has reported previously on the part of the park which actually crosses the boundary into the Rotherham local authority district and has already seen the development of The Car People and the Mercure Sheffield Parkway hotel to the East of the Europa Link.
Over the Parkway from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), the site of the former Sheffield airport is home to the likes of The University of Sheffield's "Factory 2050", ITM Power, Fulcrum, SIG and Stanley Black and Decker. The park comprises over 200 acres with 700,000 sq ft of floor space already accommodating over 2,000 jobs.
The park is seen as key to the potential Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) and the Phase 4 Masterplan is to encompass building footprints ranging from 10,764 sq ft to 107,649 sq ft of B1b (research and development), B1c (industrial process), B2 (general industrial) and B8 (storage and distribution) facilities and – pending planning approval - construction is expected to start soon after the planning consent is granted.
