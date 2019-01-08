News: Green light for ITM Power switch

</div>

Roger Putnam, chairman of ITM Power, said: "The company has significantly strengthened its capability to deliver the larger industrial scale projects which we have won and for which we continue to tender. Chemical plant, refinery and MW scale Power-to-Gas studies and projects are now deliverable and being tendered for in increasing numbers."To support this focus, progress has also been made on the move to new premises, for which terms are expected to be signed in Q1 2019. It is anticipated that the first area of works once the lease is signed will be the installation of an upgraded power connection to facilitate the on-site testing of our ever-larger products."We expect to deliver an increased value of contracts in the current second half of this financial year. The value of the projects for which we are tendering has never been higher and we are almost entirely focused on those of larger scale as we bid to become the world leaders in industrial scale green electrolysis. The Board looks forward to a very busy second half."