News: Plans approved for Rotherham ambulance offices
By Tom Austen
Local developer Jaguar Estates has been given the green light to convert former ambulance service offices in Moorgate, Rotherham, into luxury apartments.
In September, Rothbiz reported on the plans for the former Victorian property known as Fairfield House.
Drawn up by Self Architects, the plans show how the substantial Victorian two storey former residence could be converted into five flats - four two bedroom flats plus a one bedroom flat on the top floor.
Fairfield House has been used by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) as administration offices and forms part of a one-acre site on Moorgate Road which was bought by Jaguar Estates from YAS last March.
The site also includes a former ambulance station building which was used as a communications control centre before new emergency contact centres were created in Wakefield and Rotherham.
Planners have already agreed to the demolition of the station building and a further application has now been submitted by Self Architects and White Design for six, large four-bedroomed detached houses on that part of the site.
Martyn Smith, director at Self Architects, said: "We have greatly enjoyed collaborating with Jaguar Estates on this project. It has been a very interesting building to work on and it is wonderful to see it being brought back into residential use.
"We feel that the scheme has maintained the character of this historic property while creating high quality living spaces in a desirable location."
Self Architects and White Design are part of the Trebbi Family of companies that all operate within the construction industry to provide a complete suite of multi-disciplinary building consultancy services.
Rod Wadsworth, a Jaguar Estates Group Director, added: "We are delighted to receive approval to convert the period building into five, large luxury apartments. The works will be completed in early 2019 and will retain many of the historic features, whilst providing superb, spacious top-end living in a delightful setting.
"On the remainder of the site we are looking to build six, large four-bedroom detached houses and, if planning consent is given, we expect these will be available from late 2019."
Jaguar Estates is a family-run property developer and investor based in Ecclesfield. It is perhaps best known in Rotherham for its commercial developments, such as Magna 34 at Templeborough. Previous residential schemes havee included conversions of former manor houses and derelict and listed buildings, as well as traditional new-build apartments and houses.
Images: Jaguar Estates / Self Architects
