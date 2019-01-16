News: More housing at Keppel Wharf planned
By Tom Austen
A prominent commercial unit in Rotherham town centre could be converted into residential use under recently submitted plans.
Completed in 2008, Keppel Wharf forms part of the high profile Westgate Demonstrator Project which brought new apartments to the riverside. The scheme, part of the much-vaunted Rotherham Renaissance programme saw around £60m worth of development carried out, creating The Old Market, Keppel Wharf and the Imperial Buildings.
Whilst the residential aspects have been popular with investors and tenants, the commercial space has been more hit and miss.
Keppel Wharf, built on the former baths site overlooking the river, created 53 residential apartments and 5,000 sq ft of commercial space, plus 2,500 sq ft of open terrace.
Now plans have been submitted to convert the current commercial space on the ground floor, upper ground and Mezzanine level, into residential space.
A paying tenant for the large unit overlooking the river, which was designed for retail or restaurant use, has never been in place. Instead the space has previously been used as an art gallery and arts space.
The plans include introducing a "bed deck" to the upper ground floor to create a further 13 residential properties. The large bin store used for the commercial space will be re-purposed for the new residential properties.
If approved, nine two bed apartments and four one bed apartments, of which nine will be accommodated over two stories.
The plans, drawn up by Den Architecture, states: "The proposed development makes best use of this underutilised ground floor, upper ground and Mezzanine level demonstrating a carefully considered approach in order to achieve a scheme that is befitting of the area.
"The scheme sits comfortably within it's context, providing much needed high quality city centre residential units. The proposal respects the neighbouring properties.
"It is therefore considered that the proposal is appropriate for the site, context and only enhances what should be a desirable location."
Property agents at GVA, were brought in during 2017 to progress the sale of much of the development, with the client thought to be the developer, Illiad.
Little short sighted maybe?With the development of Forge Island into a leisure destination,surely this site over looking the Island and river is ideal for a bar restaurant venue?Can't help but think in any other town.with such a wonderful riverside,that's exactly what it would be.Only in Rotherham!👎
