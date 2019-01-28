News: More plans proposed for large Rotherham retail unit
By Tom Austen
A large retail unit at Parkgate, which has a chequered history, could be changed again under recently submitted plans.
Rothbiz reported in 2014 that JD Sports Fashion plc, had taken on the lease of a vacant 45,000 sq ft store at Parkgate Shopping. It has been used as a clearance outlet for the company's outdoor brands such as Millets and Blacks.
Now plans have been submitted that show how the large unit could be subdivided into four separate units, each with their own entrance.
The plans are on behalf of Trustees of the Rotherham Unit Trust. In a transaction worth around £175m, BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO) acquired the park in 2015.
The unit was previously home to Kiddicare, the retailer of baby products, but the store closed when the business was sold by Morrisons. Before that, it was Best Buy, but the electronics retailer closed its Parkgate store after it made the decision to close all 11 of its UK stores. And before that, the unit was a Homebase which has recently re-opened at the nearby Northfields Retail Park.
No new retail tenants have been disclosed.
Having secured national retailer Primark, the popular retail destination has lost the likes of Mothercare and Maplin as the retail industry continues to struggle. Earlier this month, national retailer, Marks & Spencer announced plans to close a further 17 more stores with the loss of 1,000 jobs - including its Rotherham store at Parkgate.
Plans have progressed for the large Matalan unit on the park to be subdivided to include a potential new Everlast Gym and plans have also been submitted to introduce a new smaller unit within the parade where Poundworld vacated its unit last year.
