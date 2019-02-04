News: Plans approved for Rotherham town centre renovations
By Tom Austen
Proposals to convert two historic buildings in Rotherham town centre have been approved.
Rothbiz reported in November that plans had been submitted to convert part of a prominent corner building at the foot of Rotherham town centre's regenerated High Street into a gym.
However, shortly after, a new set of plans for 38-40 College Street were submitted to use the first floor as offices.
The three storey, self contained building with a Portland Stone façade went up for auction in 2017 and sold for £245,000.
Applicants, Finematch Ltd, a London-based property company, has already secured planning permission to convert the second floor into five apartments and is addressing what it calls "dead space" between the ground floor retail space and the second floor which is currently a snooker hall.
The plans, now approved by Rotherham Council, also include subdividing the two vacant ground floor units into four smaller units.
Previously Burton's, one ground floor unit was recently used by That's Entertainment and the second unit was vacated by Eastwood Domestics. Though not a listed building, the property is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest.
Across town, a planning application has also been approved for the conversion of the Old Post Office building on Main Street / Market Street for commercial and residential use.
The plans are from Mark Mcgrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings, and follow on from a £500,000 revamp of the George Wright Building - a Grade II listed "hidden gem" - which reopened as as boutique hotel, bar and restaurant. This followed on from the completion of the 1915 Bar & Bistro on Domine Lane.
In approving the proposals, Rotherham Council planners concluded: "It is considered that the proposal supports the strategy for the town centre by providing opportunity for further quality food and drink provision and contributing towards the urban residential population."
The Old Post Office has most recently been used as offices for the likes of Rotherham Rise, Direct Learning and Ant Marketing. It has around 6,600 sq ft of floorspace over four flours.
Six residential units could be created on the first and second floors - a mix of studios, one and two bedroomed apartments - with separate access from the bar and restaurant on the first floor and cellar.
The historic building adjoins Westgate Chambers where work is underway on a £10m regeneration scheme.
Images: Acuitus / Google Maps
