News: Vantage Park fully occupied
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based developer, E V Waddington Ltd, specialist in brownfield development, has completed the final works on the second phase of Vantage Park and revealed the Sheffield scheme is now fully occupied.
A leader in speculative development, Waddington provides the region with industrial, commercial and office accommodation to let.
Evolving from a timber merchants, the Waddington's property portfolio was started approximately 80 years ago with the acquisition of a number of properties alongside South Yorkshire's canals network and was added to along the years with a number of investments and land acquisitions.
Having acquired the 7.6 acre site in 2014, the firm has delivered 110,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace for SME occupiers across 15 units ranging in size from 4,785 sq ft.
Leading composite door supplier Distinction Doors is the latest occupier to expand into 40,000 sq ft along with Sheffield handmade shoemaker Goral Shoes, which has leased 5,485 sq ft as expansion from its site on Spital Hill.
In deals brokered by the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, they join established businesses ICD Alloys, Libertine FPE, and Cafeology.
Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank in Sheffield, said: "The development was the second phase of the successful Vantage Park project and saw the creation of 110,000 sq ft of space designed for SME occupiers.
"The brisk lettings were indicative of the levels of occupier interest that we are witnessing across the Sheffield city region from businesses looking to relocate, or expand their operations in the area.
"What has attracted businesses is the flexibility of space and the accessibility to the motorway from Vantage Park which fronts straight onto Sheffield Road, adjacent to Junction 34 of the M1 Motorway and also within easy reach of Junction 33 via Centenary Way."
