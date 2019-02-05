News: Bid to retain SCR's future leaders





Despite a belief to the contrary, only 22% of 2015 graduates who gained employment were still working in the SCR by 2017 - this is significantly lower than in other northern cities.



Research conducted by the University found their main reasons for leaving were a lack of better jobs and progression opportunities and wages being higher elsewhere.



The Professional Practice in Organisational and Regional Change Leadership (PGDip), for both graduates and non graduates, will start in May 2019.



Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "It is really important that we have a highly skilled workforce to drive the local economy across the Sheffield city region. We want people to have real opportunities for career development, so they in turn strengthen our local economy. That is why I welcome the work being undertaken by businesses working with Sheffield Hallam University to develop, nurture and retain talent in our area.



"The new programme at Hallam will be a valuable contribution to this and will support with regional challenges that we all face."



Conor Moss, director of business engagement and employer partnerships at SHU, added: "As a resident of Sheffield for nearly 20 years, I know only too well what a great place our region is to work and live.



"Enterprising and vibrant urban communities coupled with beautiful countryside presents an attractive offer for anyone. That's why there are some extremely talented individuals active across our region - both home-grown and those who have chosen to stay here, often after coming to study at one of our two world class universities.



"However, whilst we have seen significant regional employment growth and some outstanding new developments in recent times, we all know that we need to do more. The region suffers from low productivity, our economy is building from a low base and there is fierce competition to attract new talent.



"It's a recognised fact that an above average percentage of talent chooses to start their career here immediately after graduating from university. However, perhaps not so well-known is that an above average number choose to leave two or three years into their career - depriving our region of the next generation of dynamic, future leaders."



Researchers spoke to 173 workers within 37 public and private small, medium and large organisations within the SCR.



Graduates said things that would keep them in the area included the right job, development opportunities, geography - with the area and family ties being a strong pull - and the prestige, size, reputation and culture of their employer, including attitude to work life balance.



Learners will spend 18 months studying while they work and the cost of the course is met by the employer.



