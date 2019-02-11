News: Pricecheck again in International Track 200





Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods, working predominately in the health and beauty sector, dealing with discounted clearance stock.



This is the sixth time in nine years the fast-growing company has been recognised. It won the prestigious Queen's Award for International Trade 2015.



Pricecheck, which ranked at 130 in the list, now operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.



The second generation family owned business was established in 1978 by the parents of Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison (pictured), who now run the company as joint managing directors. Officially opened in 2016, the ambitious firm moved to new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham where an annual turnover of £73m was reported for the 2017-18 financial year – representing an increase of £18.1m on the previous year.



Mark Lythe, joint managing director at Pricecheck, said: "Pricecheck has bold growth plans which will see further expansion across existing and new territories in the next six years.



"We've consistently featured in the Sunday Times International Track 200 and this is the sixth time in nine years that Pricecheck's growth has been recognised.



"In 2011, when we first appeared, our exports had grown from £2.2m to £5.3m. Now they stand at £32.3m. It's a fantastic accolade and always encouraging to see our growth recognised externally."



that the firm is targeting £200m turnover by 2025, with 50% of revenue coming from exports.



Also on the International Track 200 for 2019 are Cooper & Turner, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of bolts, nuts and washers used in the energy, rail, construction and other engineering sectors. It has facilities at its Templeborough Works in Sheffield and at Canklow in Rotherham, where the focus is on the wind energy sector. International sales reached an annualised £46.2m last year.



Pricecheck website



Pricecheck has again made it in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 - the lists that ranks Britain's mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales over the last two years.