News: AMRC engineers are multi-talented, it "seams"

Alexei is a project engineer at the AMRC's Machining Group, which has multimillion pound facilities in the Factory of the Future on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.Alexei is the second of the centre's multi-talented engineers to take part in a televised competition within the last 12 months, follow Dr Rahul Mandal who won Channel 4's Great British Bake Off last year.

Having joined in 2018, Alexei's day job is working primarily with CAD-CAM systems, developing new and efficient ways to machine a variety of components in aluminium, steel and titanium.



The 36 year old, who lives in Leeds, brought a wealth of engineering experience to the AMRC, having graduated as an aerospace engineer at the University of Bristol in 2007; he then went onto complete an industrial doctorate there to explore new and innovative devices for harnessing tidal energy in 2013.



His engineering experience is as varied as his passions outside his career, which include time spent in Cardiff to train as a singer at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, tinkering with home electronics and being a keen sewing enthusiast.



His passion for creating men's tailoring has catapulted him onto the 2019 series of the Great British Sewing Bee which began this week on BBC2.



Alexei started sewing just over two years ago and enjoys using his engineering skills to make precise garments, paying close attention to the smallest detail. Having had MS for more than ten years, which affects the right side of his body, he has had to learn to compensate with his left hand while sewing.



Alexei is also passionate about education, having tutored students in Leeds in mathematics and physics before hearing about the AMRC and successfully applying for a position within the Machining Group. He also recently became a STEM ambassador and is looking forward to helping to inspire the next generation of engineers.



Staff at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Rotherham have another opportunity to gather and become more tight-knit over a national TV event with colleague, Alexei Winter, taking part in the latest series of the BBC's Great British Sewing Bee.