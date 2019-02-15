News: Master Cutler launches 2019 challenge





The charity challenge was launched in 2008, when the Master Cutler for that year, Gordon Bridge from AESSEAL in Rotherham, invited companies to transform a £50 investment into as much charity fundraising as possible.



Every year has seen the event grow – more than 500 companies have taken part to date, raising in excess of £1m for a range of charities.



The current Master Cutler, Nicholas Cragg, opened proceedings with a speech about the two charities – Rotherham Hospice and St Luke's in Sheffield – and why he has chosen them for this year's challenge.



Jordan, a volunteer with St Luke's also took to the stage to tell her story of her experience of the Sheffield-based hospice and the care and support given to her grandfather Colin and father-in-law Andrew as well as their family and friends at such a difficult and emotional time.



Rotherham Hospice's head of community services, Helen Preece, gave a speech about the challenges faced by hospice community teams, and the hard work they undertake day and night to ensure patients and families are comfortable and looked after in their own homes.



The businesses and organisations collected their £50 initial investment from the Master Cutler and will now be busy raising money. Previous initiatives included turning the streets of Sheffield into a giant monopoly game, waxing legs, hitch hiking, or riding a bike for 32 hours.



The Master Cutler Nick Cragg said: "A massive thanks to the challengers, new and returning, who came to the launch of the 2019 Challenge in the Cutlers Hall. Good luck and I wish you every success. Thank you too to the fund raising teams of both hospices who worked so hard to make it happen."



Businesses and organisations from across Sheffield and Rotherham came together recently in the elegant and historical Cutler's Hall to be part of the launch of The Master Cutler's Challenge 2019.