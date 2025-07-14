News: Rother Valley upgrade planned
By Tom Austen
The popular visitor destination in Rotherham, Rother Valley Country Park, is getting another investment to accompany the new lakeside café.
Rothbiz reported last year that work had begun on a £7.4m contract to build a new waterfront development, housing a new 150-seater eatery and indoor function space with views extending over the lake.
The new development will also include external landscaping with an area for play outside the café for younger visitors. In addition, visitors will also benefit from new car parking facilities to the East of the lake, which will greatly improve accessibility and visitor experience.
The improvements at the popular country park are part of wider aims to build a thriving leisure offer and visitor economy in Rotherham.
Rotherham Council secured almost £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to create new jobs and celebrate the hidden gems and green spaces that are unique to Rotherham’s heritage, transforming Rotherham into a major leisure destination.
Now a planning application has been submitted for a raft of new play equipment at the country park.
Advertisement
Play options have been limited at the park in recent years. The paid-for play area called Adventure Valley closed and never re-opened and the free play area was reduced during COVID.
New plans show that the small play area at the Northern end of the park near main Lake and Northern Lake is getting an upgrade with the installation of a multi-unit play equipment item as part of a new play area for the country park.
Proposals include a large multi unit with play feature activities such as a large slide, a step ladder, a climber, a ramp with climbing nodules and double sided, vertical vine climber. A sloped climbing wall, a liana rope climber, vertical rock climb and foot/hand hold access offer more challenging activities.
Across the play area. new toddler and junior swings, and a cantilever basket swing are shown, along with various play crossings such as beams, net bridges and striding stilts. A timber bali house, spinnning disc, telescope, bug magnifier and hammock complete the setup.
The planning application is required as the multi unit piece of equipment reaches four metres in height and the site is in the green belt.
The investment is part of Rotherham Council's Children’s Playgrounds Programme, with Rother Valley Country Park being part of phase one.
Last year a £919,000 Capital budget allocation was approved by Rotherham Council for a three-year period from 2024 to 2027 to improve play provision at Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park and at least six additional play areas, which would otherwise not be funded for refurbishment or replacement.
£380,000 was set aside for an initial three play areas at Chestnut Grove, Dinnington Rother Valley Country Park and Thrybergh Country Park.
Last month, phase two of the programme - the next five children’s playgrounds to be replaced, to the value of £536k - were approved. These are: Wath Skate Park; Rosehill Victoria Park, Rawmarsh; Cherry Tree Park, Maltby; Ferham Park; Packman Way, West Melton; with Old Hall, Kimberworth in reserve.
Rother Valley Country Park website
Images:
Rothbiz reported last year that work had begun on a £7.4m contract to build a new waterfront development, housing a new 150-seater eatery and indoor function space with views extending over the lake.
The new development will also include external landscaping with an area for play outside the café for younger visitors. In addition, visitors will also benefit from new car parking facilities to the East of the lake, which will greatly improve accessibility and visitor experience.
The improvements at the popular country park are part of wider aims to build a thriving leisure offer and visitor economy in Rotherham.
Rotherham Council secured almost £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to create new jobs and celebrate the hidden gems and green spaces that are unique to Rotherham’s heritage, transforming Rotherham into a major leisure destination.
Now a planning application has been submitted for a raft of new play equipment at the country park.
Advertisement
Play options have been limited at the park in recent years. The paid-for play area called Adventure Valley closed and never re-opened and the free play area was reduced during COVID.
New plans show that the small play area at the Northern end of the park near main Lake and Northern Lake is getting an upgrade with the installation of a multi-unit play equipment item as part of a new play area for the country park.
Proposals include a large multi unit with play feature activities such as a large slide, a step ladder, a climber, a ramp with climbing nodules and double sided, vertical vine climber. A sloped climbing wall, a liana rope climber, vertical rock climb and foot/hand hold access offer more challenging activities.
Across the play area. new toddler and junior swings, and a cantilever basket swing are shown, along with various play crossings such as beams, net bridges and striding stilts. A timber bali house, spinnning disc, telescope, bug magnifier and hammock complete the setup.
The planning application is required as the multi unit piece of equipment reaches four metres in height and the site is in the green belt.
The investment is part of Rotherham Council's Children’s Playgrounds Programme, with Rother Valley Country Park being part of phase one.
Last year a £919,000 Capital budget allocation was approved by Rotherham Council for a three-year period from 2024 to 2027 to improve play provision at Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park and at least six additional play areas, which would otherwise not be funded for refurbishment or replacement.
£380,000 was set aside for an initial three play areas at Chestnut Grove, Dinnington Rother Valley Country Park and Thrybergh Country Park.
Last month, phase two of the programme - the next five children’s playgrounds to be replaced, to the value of £536k - were approved. These are: Wath Skate Park; Rosehill Victoria Park, Rawmarsh; Cherry Tree Park, Maltby; Ferham Park; Packman Way, West Melton; with Old Hall, Kimberworth in reserve.
Rother Valley Country Park website
Images:
0 comments:
Post a Comment