News: Rolls-Royce welcomes Emirates order
By Tom Austen
Rolls-Royce has secured an order for its iconic Trent 7000 engines to power 40 Airbus A330neo aircraft from Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East.
But the world-renowned engineers say they are saddened by the decision by Airbus to end deliveries of the A380.
Emirates has also ordered 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, powered by the Trent XWB and Rolls-Royce will also provide Trent 900 engines for a further 14 Airbus A380s, taking the total Emirates A380 fleet powered by Trent 900 engines to 33 aircraft.
Advertisement
The engines will contain turbine blades manufacturing in Rotherham at Rolls-Royce's Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF), the £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
The Nickel-based superalloys are made from single crystals using the very latest manufacturing techniques. These SX blades generate the power of a Formula 1 racing car and temperature within the high pressure turbine is 1,700 degrees centigrade, hotter than the melting point of the turbine blades themselves, so they have to be coated with a special ceramic and cooled with air passed through the discs and out of a series of precise holes in the blade.
Chris Cholerton, president – civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce, said: "We welcome the news that Emirates is further extending its relationship with Airbus and Rolls-Royce. The addition of Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A350-900 aircraft to the Emirates fleet will make the airline one of the largest users of Trent engines in the world and we look forward to continuing to support them and their customers."
Advertisement
The agreement supersedes previous deals with Emirates for a total of 52 A380 aircraft powered by the Trent 900 - described in 2015 as "one of the largest ever export orders for a UK company."
With Emirates reducing its A380 orderbook, and with a lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus said that it will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021.
The four-engine A380 is the world's largest passenger airliner. Rolls-Royce secured more than 50% market share on the aircraft, in addition to being selected by the majority of Airbus A380 customers.
Cholerton added: "The A380 is a world class feat of engineering, much loved by passengers, and we are obviously saddened that deliveries will come to an end. We are very proud to have supported the aircraft with our Trent 900 engine. We look forward to supporting the fleet, as the A380 continues to delight travellers, for many years to come."
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Airbus
But the world-renowned engineers say they are saddened by the decision by Airbus to end deliveries of the A380.
Emirates has also ordered 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, powered by the Trent XWB and Rolls-Royce will also provide Trent 900 engines for a further 14 Airbus A380s, taking the total Emirates A380 fleet powered by Trent 900 engines to 33 aircraft.
Advertisement
The engines will contain turbine blades manufacturing in Rotherham at Rolls-Royce's Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF), the £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
The Nickel-based superalloys are made from single crystals using the very latest manufacturing techniques. These SX blades generate the power of a Formula 1 racing car and temperature within the high pressure turbine is 1,700 degrees centigrade, hotter than the melting point of the turbine blades themselves, so they have to be coated with a special ceramic and cooled with air passed through the discs and out of a series of precise holes in the blade.
Chris Cholerton, president – civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce, said: "We welcome the news that Emirates is further extending its relationship with Airbus and Rolls-Royce. The addition of Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A350-900 aircraft to the Emirates fleet will make the airline one of the largest users of Trent engines in the world and we look forward to continuing to support them and their customers."
Advertisement
The agreement supersedes previous deals with Emirates for a total of 52 A380 aircraft powered by the Trent 900 - described in 2015 as "one of the largest ever export orders for a UK company."
With Emirates reducing its A380 orderbook, and with a lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus said that it will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021.
The four-engine A380 is the world's largest passenger airliner. Rolls-Royce secured more than 50% market share on the aircraft, in addition to being selected by the majority of Airbus A380 customers.
Cholerton added: "The A380 is a world class feat of engineering, much loved by passengers, and we are obviously saddened that deliveries will come to an end. We are very proud to have supported the aircraft with our Trent 900 engine. We look forward to supporting the fleet, as the A380 continues to delight travellers, for many years to come."
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Airbus
0 comments:
Post a Comment