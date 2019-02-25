Monday, February 25, 2019

News: New addition to Rothbiz team

By

Rotherham Business News is pleased to announce a new addition to the Rothbiz family.

Our editor, Tom Austen, and wife, Caroline, have welcomed a beautiful baby daughter, Emily.

Born earlier this month at Rotherham Hospital, Emily is keeping her new parents very busy and is obviously keen to explore the borough and wider world.

Tom Austen, editor at Rotherham Business News, said: "Everyone and everything is perfect."

Images: Tom Austen

posted at 11:33 AM
Labels: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  