News: Jobs boost as plans in for stalled Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
An employment site in Rotherham that was "sterilised" by previous HS2 proposals is being revived with plans for new units that could be home to 150 new jobs.
Active in Rotherham with popular schemes such as Vector 31, industrial developer, Network Space (formerly known as Langtree), is now driving ahead with new plans to revive the Woodhouse Link development in the South of the borough.
Home Décor Innovations, one of the leading suppliers of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and associated storage systems in Europe, had only just opened its 110,000 sq ft state-of-the-art factory at Woodhouse Link, when in 2013, HS2 announced that a route for the high speed line to a station at Meadowhall would cut straight through the site off Retford Road, which is just inside the Rotherham borough.
Developer Woodhouse Link LLP (a joint venture partnership with JF Finnegan and Laycast Ltd) undertook a complete demolition and remediation programme to facilitate a brand new industrial and distribution park on the site of the former Laycast foundry.
A switch of the preferred HS2 route through Rotherham, the undeveloped plots went on the market in 2017.
The latest plans submitted to Rotherham Council are for four units of varying size which total close to 118,000 sq ft. The employment and distribution development would provide the opportunity for 150 new jobs, although potential occupiers are not yet known.
The full planning application, drawn up by Spawforths and DLA Design, details that the units would be able to be used for B1(b) (Research and Development), B1(c) (Light industry), B2 (General Industrial) and B8 (Storage and Distribution)> It also includes ancillary office use, associated car parking, service areas and landscaping.
Sized at between 16,000 sq ft and 49,000 sq ft, the mix of unit sizes has been carefully considered to provide various options for end users.
