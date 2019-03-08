News: Beatson Clark gives generously to Rotherham hospices
By Tom Austen
Carers at two Rotherham hospices are celebrating after each received a generous donation from Beatson Clark, one of the town's oldest businesses.
The glass manufacturer, which has been making glass bottles and jars on Greasbrough Road since 1751, has donated £6,000 each Rotherham Hospice and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
The money will go towards the day-to-day running costs of the two hospices.
Rotherham Hospice on Broom Road provides care for people with illnesses and people nearing the end of their life, while Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults facing a terminal illness, both in their own homes and at the hospice in North Anston.
Daniel Wales, events and community fundraiser at Rotherham Hospice, said: "Rotherham Hospice provides vital care for anyone with a life-limiting illness within the Metropolitan Borough of Rotherham.
"Whether this is here at the hospice or via our Hospice at Home services, we are there for those who need us the most. All our services are completely free of charge and to keep caring for people we need to raise £2.7m a year.
"This is why we are forever grateful to companies such as Beatson Clark for their generous donations and support which enable us to continue providing this vital care and making a real difference to people's lives."
Advertisement
Helen Mower, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Beatson Clark for all their support.
"At Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, we care for children with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions and their families. We’re supporting hundreds of families throughout South Yorkshire and beyond, and this fantastic amount helps these families to live with love and laughter and make every moment count, however long they have left together."
Lynn Sidebottom, director of sales and marketing at Beatson Clark, presented the two cheques.
"Everyone knows Beatson Clark in Rotherham and we're always looking for new ways to give something back to the community," said Lynn.
"Following a successful year for the company our owner John Newman wanted to donate some of our profits to worthwhile local charities as well as investing more into the business during 2019.
"These hospices are such a worthy cause and their work benefits us all. We couldn't be happier to make these donations and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with Rotherham Hospice and Bluebell Wood in the future."
Beatson Clark first manufactured glass containers for medicines in Rotherham back in 1751. Now it has a turnover of £50m, employs approximately 350 people in the town and makes glass containers for food, drinks and pharmaceutical brands in the UK and all over the world.
Beatson Clark website
Rotherham Hospice website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: beatson Clark
The glass manufacturer, which has been making glass bottles and jars on Greasbrough Road since 1751, has donated £6,000 each Rotherham Hospice and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
The money will go towards the day-to-day running costs of the two hospices.
Rotherham Hospice on Broom Road provides care for people with illnesses and people nearing the end of their life, while Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults facing a terminal illness, both in their own homes and at the hospice in North Anston.
Daniel Wales, events and community fundraiser at Rotherham Hospice, said: "Rotherham Hospice provides vital care for anyone with a life-limiting illness within the Metropolitan Borough of Rotherham.
"Whether this is here at the hospice or via our Hospice at Home services, we are there for those who need us the most. All our services are completely free of charge and to keep caring for people we need to raise £2.7m a year.
"This is why we are forever grateful to companies such as Beatson Clark for their generous donations and support which enable us to continue providing this vital care and making a real difference to people's lives."
Advertisement
Helen Mower, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Beatson Clark for all their support.
"At Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, we care for children with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions and their families. We’re supporting hundreds of families throughout South Yorkshire and beyond, and this fantastic amount helps these families to live with love and laughter and make every moment count, however long they have left together."
Lynn Sidebottom, director of sales and marketing at Beatson Clark, presented the two cheques.
"Everyone knows Beatson Clark in Rotherham and we're always looking for new ways to give something back to the community," said Lynn.
"Following a successful year for the company our owner John Newman wanted to donate some of our profits to worthwhile local charities as well as investing more into the business during 2019.
"These hospices are such a worthy cause and their work benefits us all. We couldn't be happier to make these donations and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with Rotherham Hospice and Bluebell Wood in the future."
Beatson Clark first manufactured glass containers for medicines in Rotherham back in 1751. Now it has a turnover of £50m, employs approximately 350 people in the town and makes glass containers for food, drinks and pharmaceutical brands in the UK and all over the world.
Beatson Clark website
Rotherham Hospice website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: beatson Clark
0 comments:
Post a Comment