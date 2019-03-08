News: Rotherham biomass plant powers up
By Tom Austen
The £160m Templeborough Biomass Power Plant in Rotherham successfully commenced commercial operations last week.
After a period of testing, contractor Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. turned over operations to the customer, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
The plant will use wood fuel to generate 42 megawatts of green electricity to supply power to approximately 78,000 homes. B&W Vølund also will provide operations and maintenance services for the plant under a 15-year agreement.
Templeborough Biomass is fully owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure II (CI II), a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. CI II has invested approximately £160m equity in Templeborough Biomass, which has no third-party debt.
Built on disused land at the Firth Rixson Ickles Works, the plant capacity will be sufficient to offset 150,000 tons of CO2 per year. The project has created the equivalent of more than 250 full time jobs during the construction phase and 26 jobs will permanently be established on site to operate the plant for its lifetime of more than 20 years.
Advertisement
Christina Grumstrup Sørensen, senior partner at CIP, said: "We are pleased to have achieved commercial operations, which is an important milestone. Construction was more challenging than expected however, we have always had a good cooperation with our EPC-contractors, advisors, authorities and the local community.
"They have all contributed to the successful completion of the project. We are delighted to see renewable power being generated based on locally sourced waste wood, and we look forward to a continued good cooperation with our project partners and the local community in the operations phase."
Jimmy Morgan, senior vice president of B&W, said: "We are extremely pleased to provide Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners with industry leading, efficient and reliable biomass-to-energy technology that will provide needed power for the region and help to meet the UK's objectives for renewable energy generation."
Tim Forrest, managing director at the Templeborough Biomass Power Plant, said: "I could not be more pleased to see the Templeborough project reach this important milestone. I would like to thank all involved for the dedication they have shown in getting here, and I look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with the Babcock & Wilcox Vølund operations team at this site."
Rothbiz reported in October on plans for the Rotherham District Heating Network (RDHN) project which aims to harness the heat from the biomass plant and provide Rotherham town centre and key industrial energy-using areas of Rotherham with a low cost renewable choice for their heat source.
Templeborough Biomass website
Images: CIP
After a period of testing, contractor Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. turned over operations to the customer, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
The plant will use wood fuel to generate 42 megawatts of green electricity to supply power to approximately 78,000 homes. B&W Vølund also will provide operations and maintenance services for the plant under a 15-year agreement.
Templeborough Biomass is fully owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure II (CI II), a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. CI II has invested approximately £160m equity in Templeborough Biomass, which has no third-party debt.
Built on disused land at the Firth Rixson Ickles Works, the plant capacity will be sufficient to offset 150,000 tons of CO2 per year. The project has created the equivalent of more than 250 full time jobs during the construction phase and 26 jobs will permanently be established on site to operate the plant for its lifetime of more than 20 years.
Advertisement
Christina Grumstrup Sørensen, senior partner at CIP, said: "We are pleased to have achieved commercial operations, which is an important milestone. Construction was more challenging than expected however, we have always had a good cooperation with our EPC-contractors, advisors, authorities and the local community.
"They have all contributed to the successful completion of the project. We are delighted to see renewable power being generated based on locally sourced waste wood, and we look forward to a continued good cooperation with our project partners and the local community in the operations phase."
Jimmy Morgan, senior vice president of B&W, said: "We are extremely pleased to provide Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners with industry leading, efficient and reliable biomass-to-energy technology that will provide needed power for the region and help to meet the UK's objectives for renewable energy generation."
Tim Forrest, managing director at the Templeborough Biomass Power Plant, said: "I could not be more pleased to see the Templeborough project reach this important milestone. I would like to thank all involved for the dedication they have shown in getting here, and I look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with the Babcock & Wilcox Vølund operations team at this site."
Rothbiz reported in October on plans for the Rotherham District Heating Network (RDHN) project which aims to harness the heat from the biomass plant and provide Rotherham town centre and key industrial energy-using areas of Rotherham with a low cost renewable choice for their heat source.
Templeborough Biomass website
Images: CIP
0 comments:
Post a Comment