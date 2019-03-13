News: SCR at MIPIM 2019
By Tom Austen
The Global Innovation Corridor concept is the focus of this year's Sheffield city region (SCR) delegation to MIPIM.
Celebrating its 30th year, the MIPIM conference is the world's premier real estate event, held each year in Cannes. It gathers the most influential international property players from the office, residential, retail, healthcare, sport, logistics and industrial sectors.
The Global Innovation Corridor will link assets such as the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Sheffield Hallam University's Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, the National College for High Speed Rail, Barnsley's Digital Media Centre and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Sir Nigel Knowles, special advisor on international trade and investment to Mayor Jarvis, said: "As we build our vision for a Global Innovation Corridor, connecting people, places and ideas, MIPIM provides an excellent opportunity to engage with international partners from the outset – and invite them to share in that vision.
"Through the Global Innovation Corridor, for the first time in this city region we have a comprehensive stitching together of strategic spatial considerations and diverse job-creating sectors, with a view to driving growth forward.
"MIPIM provides an annual opportunity to pull the best of the private and public sectors in our region together, and unite to show the world what makes us such an attractive place to live, work and invest in.
"We have a packed programme of events lined up, headed by talented and inspirational speakers from the top of their respective industries. I'm therefore delighted to be leading the SCR delegation once again."
Focused around the SCR's research and design assets and cutting-edge partnerships with two world-leading universities, the Global Innovation Corridor will be a global magnet for people, industry and innovators.
It aims to grow the region's advanced manufacturing, wellbeing and digital clusters, underpinned by reliable, green and highly-connected transport infrastructure, as laid out in Mayor Dan Jarvis' transport vision.
Rotherham-based brownfield regeneration specialist, Harworth Group plc, is a partner in the SCR delegation. Owen Michaelson, chief executive officer at Harworth Group plc, said: "We're delighted to be sponsoring Sheffield City Region at MIPIM for the sixth year running.
"The region has a big story to sell in two respects; the quality of the assets it has at its disposal including the Advanced Manufacturing Park and Doncaster Sheffield Airport, alongside what it contributes to the quality of discussion and key policy matters such as placemaking and infrastructure.
"Land and property-related businesses in the region should therefore not underestimate just how important MIPIM is in establishing and refining potential deals and cultivating new relationships. Being part of a wider delegation helps this process and we recommend others join us in sponsoring the region to promote its assets and expertise."
