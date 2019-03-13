News: Global validation for Xeros system
By Tom Austen
The Hydrofinity washing system is the first commercial washing machine globally to be awarded Environmentally Preferable Product Certification by international body, SCS Global Services (SCS).
The certified 25kg capacity machine uses XOrbs — created by Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) based parent company Xeros Technologies — to reduce water consumption by up to 80%.
SCS Global Services, is a trusted leader in third-party environmental, sustainability and food quality certification, auditing, testing and standards development.
To complete the assessment SCS Global evaluated the Xeros' Hydrofinity machine over more than 20,000 wash cycles, testing factors including: water use, energy demand and carbon emissions among other environmental impacts.
The results showed that the Hydrofinity machine demonstrated better performance across the board including energy savings of up to 86% (during the use stage) and water savings up to 63%.
Mark Nichols, chief executive officer of Xeros Technology Group, said: "The results of SCS Global's certification is validation of the work we are doing to apply our innovative, sustainable technologies across our Hydrofinity business.
"In a world where precious natural resources are becoming increasingly stressed, we can no longer accept conventional thinking about every-day, water and energy intensive processes such as laundry.
"At Xeros we are committed to developing our innovative technologies to reimagine these processes and divert resources away from industrial processes to where they are needed most – people."
Hydrofinity has also been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognised standard that ensures their products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.
The Rotherham-based team underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances.
Mike Ferrand, managing director at Hydrofinity, said: "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is fantastic news and means our customers have complete assurance our products operate to the highest quality standard.
"I am extremely proud of my team for their achievement, which proves theirs and the company's commitment to ensuring quality and providing the best possible service to our clients. We are dedicated to constant improvement and development and achieving and maintaining an ISO 9001:2015 accreditation ensures we have the processes and systems in place for this."
