News: MoD becomes Metalysis customer
By Tom Austen
Metalysis has secured a deal with the Ministry of Defence (MOD), to supply titanium powder through the Materials for Strategic Advantage research programme.
The Manvers company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits. It is in the process of commercialising the technology to produce titanium, tantalum, and related high value alloys. These are used increasingly by major worldwide industries such as aerospace, marine, medical, chemical, automotive and electronics.
The order is the first that Metalysis has announced from its industrial plant, known as Gen4, housed within its Materials Manufacturing Centre in Rotherham.
Gen4 recently commenced commercial production at Manvers. It is the first facility of its kind in the world.
The MoD's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) provides UK Government with sensitive and specialist research, advice, analysis, technical and systems risk management and assurance. Based in Porton Down it has already revolutionised the production of titanium by reducing the 40 stage process down to just two steps and potentially halving the cost. It is based on the FASTForge project being carried out at the University of Sheffield which relies on Metalysis technology.
Dr Dion Vaughan, CEO at Metalysis, said: "Naturally, we are pleased to welcome Dstl as the first announced customer from our newly operating industrial plant.
"Commencing production from Gen4 marked a positive outcome following years of technological development. Dstl is a global leader in recognising and supporting scientific breakthroughs, and an ideal customer for Metalysis.
"We look forward to continuing to work together. Separately, we anticipate reporting positive outcomes from other customer discussions in coming months."
Backed by investors and grants the Cambridge University spin out has secured over £30m of investment and opened a Materials Discovery Centre in a 22,000 sq ft unit on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), also in Rotherham.
At Manvers, Metalysis has successfully produced both of its intended Gen4 launch products - titanium family alloys and an aluminium-scandium master alloy.
Metalysis website
Images: University of Sheffield
