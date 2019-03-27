News: Expo gets bigger with relocation to Magna





The free to attend event will take place on Thursday May 16 2019 with Magna's Big Hall housing a bustling exhibition and lively programme of seminars and workshops.



Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.



After three successful years at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane, organisers, Fresh Start Events (FSE), felt the time was right to elevate the event to the next level with a larger venue allowing the show to grow in size and stature.



Advertisement The free to attend event will take place on Thursday May 16 2019 with Magna's Big Hall housing a bustling exhibition and lively programme of seminars and workshops.Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.After three successful years at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane, organisers, Fresh Start Events (FSE), felt the time was right to elevate the event to the next level with a larger venue allowing the show to grow in size and stature.

Marc Gordon, managing director of FSE, said: "The business economy of South Yorkshire is booming, its community is vibrant and dynamic. We saw the need for a whole sub-regional B2B event attracting delegates and exhibitors from Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield. We love that Magna gives us that space to grow."



With 50% of exhibition space already sold, there will be a broad range organisations on show including of Tesla, Shorts Accountants, RA Info Systems, VeryPC, XPS Solutions as well as representation from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Doncaster Chamber.



Nick Sievewright of Footprint Photography based in North Anston, Rotherham, said: "After the huge success of the Sheffield Business Show over the last three years it was a no-brainer to snatch this great opportunity to participate once again in South Yorkshire's premier business show."



Emma Pritchard, business development manager at Magna, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to host the flagship South Yorkshire Expo to Magna. What an honour. The event is just what the South Yorkshire business community needs and we have no doubt it will continue to grow from strength to strength. Magna's Big Hall is 2,000 square metres so we have plenty of space for it to spread out over the coming years!"



South Yorkshire Expo website

Magna website



Images: Magna Marc Gordon, managing director of FSE, said: "The business economy of South Yorkshire is booming, its community is vibrant and dynamic. We saw the need for a whole sub-regional B2B event attracting delegates and exhibitors from Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield. We love that Magna gives us that space to grow."With 50% of exhibition space already sold, there will be a broad range organisations on show including of Tesla, Shorts Accountants, RA Info Systems, VeryPC, XPS Solutions as well as representation from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Doncaster Chamber.Nick Sievewright of Footprint Photography based in North Anston, Rotherham, said: "After the huge success of the Sheffield Business Show over the last three years it was a no-brainer to snatch this great opportunity to participate once again in South Yorkshire's premier business show."Emma Pritchard, business development manager at Magna, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to host the flagship South Yorkshire Expo to Magna. What an honour. The event is just what the South Yorkshire business community needs and we have no doubt it will continue to grow from strength to strength. Magna's Big Hall is 2,000 square metres so we have plenty of space for it to spread out over the coming years!"

The highly acclaimed Sheffield Business Show is re-branding as the bigger and better South Yorkshire Expo and has chosen to relocate to Magna in Rotherham.