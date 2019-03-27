News: Swinden House site up for sale
By Tom Austen
Tata Steel's Swinden Technology Centre (STC) in Rotherham has been put on the market for residential conversion with agents, Harris Lamb.
The historic buildings of Swinden House, the Coach House, the Lodge and Sitwell House on Moorgate Road are set to be converted to high quality apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.
A full planning application for the 6.7-acre site on Moorgate was submitted last year. It includes 101 new properties, including 27 high-end apartments incorporating the conversion of the existing buildings.
Chris Jones, head of residential Land at Harris Lamb, said: "This is a high-quality opportunity for developers seeking prime locations. The site is surrounded by high-quality residential buildings and is set in a peaceful, quiet environment, benefitting from a strong landscape belt around its periphery, and a tree-lined access road off Moorgate Road.
"The site was previously used by Tata Steel as a centre for Research and Development having a mixture of buildings across the site including the Grade II Listed Swinden House, along with its associated buildings and Sitwell House.
"We are now seeking unconditional offers for this rare opportunity. We anticipate high levels of interest from developers keen to take the helm of what is sure to be a desirable conversion project within the region."
Advertisement
According to planning documents, the scheme has estimated development costs of over £30m.
United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and in addition to research laboratories, it also includes Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, plus playing fields, tennis courts and orchards. The Grade II listed building, previously known as "Red House" was completed in around 1880. The stable block, walled garden and the lodge are also protected.
The site also includes Sitwell House, a late nineteenth century house that is not a listed building.
The facilities at STC were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.
Tata Steel considered that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 a relocation to Warwick University.
Harris Lamb website
Images: Tata Steel / Harris Lamb
The historic buildings of Swinden House, the Coach House, the Lodge and Sitwell House on Moorgate Road are set to be converted to high quality apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.
A full planning application for the 6.7-acre site on Moorgate was submitted last year. It includes 101 new properties, including 27 high-end apartments incorporating the conversion of the existing buildings.
Chris Jones, head of residential Land at Harris Lamb, said: "This is a high-quality opportunity for developers seeking prime locations. The site is surrounded by high-quality residential buildings and is set in a peaceful, quiet environment, benefitting from a strong landscape belt around its periphery, and a tree-lined access road off Moorgate Road.
"The site was previously used by Tata Steel as a centre for Research and Development having a mixture of buildings across the site including the Grade II Listed Swinden House, along with its associated buildings and Sitwell House.
"We are now seeking unconditional offers for this rare opportunity. We anticipate high levels of interest from developers keen to take the helm of what is sure to be a desirable conversion project within the region."
Advertisement
According to planning documents, the scheme has estimated development costs of over £30m.
United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and in addition to research laboratories, it also includes Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, plus playing fields, tennis courts and orchards. The Grade II listed building, previously known as "Red House" was completed in around 1880. The stable block, walled garden and the lodge are also protected.
The site also includes Sitwell House, a late nineteenth century house that is not a listed building.
The facilities at STC were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.
Tata Steel considered that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 a relocation to Warwick University.
Harris Lamb website
Images: Tata Steel / Harris Lamb
0 comments:
Post a Comment