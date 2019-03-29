News: Continued appetite for new Rotherham restaurants





Having seen planning permission turned down for a real ale / craft beer bar, new plans are being recommended for approval that would create a new restaurant inside empty retail units at The Courtyard in Wickersley.



that Rotherham Council were refusing to allow current and new drinking establishments to take on retail units.



A new craft beer style bar wanted to open in the former Village Butcher premises on Bawtry Road and an application followed from the owners of The Courtyard who wanted to expand the popular bar into an adjacent retail unit.



Updated plans are due to be discussed at the planning board at Rotherham Council next week. They involve a change of use at 151 and 153 Bawtry Road and Unit 6 on The Courtyard to create a combined unit as a restaurant.



The applicant is "Seasons Restaurant."



Officers are recommending that members approve the plans, despite concerns about late night noise nuisance and the reduction in the percentage of A1 (retail) uses below 65% in the area, contrary to newly adopted local planning policies.



Applicants show that there are 31 A1 uses (including vacant units which could return to this use) which account for 67% of units within the primary shopping frontage. The proposed use would result in the loss of two A1 and one sui generis unit, combining these to form one new A3 unit. As a result the total number of units would be reduced by two. The number of A1 uses would therefore reduce slightly to 66%.



A paper to the board concludes: "This proposal is materially different in policy terms to the earlier refusal and is in accordance with the above policy. The proposal is therefore considered acceptable in principle.



"The site is within a sustainable location and whilst this does not have on site car parking and will rely on the public highway for staff/customer car parking, the Transportation Unit do not consider that the proposal would have an adverse impact on highway safety.



"There are several existing A3 restaurants and cafes operating in the local area and it is not considered that this change of use would have any additional adverse effect on residential amenity."



Further along Bawtry Road, changes are taking place at the venue previously known as Sloane's and Urban Kitchen.



Here plans were approved last year for a single storey side extension to create a toilet block and canopy to the front. Now planning applications have been submitted for a canopy over the first floor balcony, new signage and the erection of street lamp - part of a rebranding.



The venue is set to be called The Gaslamp Brasserie & Bar.



Licencees, Wickersley Bars Ltd, has the same directors as The Olive Lounge Wickersley Ltd.



