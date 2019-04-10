News: Pricecheck powers into Profit Track 100
By Tom Austen
International wholesaler and distributor Pricecheck has been listed in a league table of 100 private companies with the fastest growing profits.
Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods, working predominately in the health and beauty sector, dealing with discounted clearance stock. In 2016, the ambitious firm moved to new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham.
The annual Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 ranks Britain's private companies with the fastest-growing profits over the past three years. Pricecheck, which was founded in 1978, makes its second entry in the Profit Track 100 list and is ranked 90th.
Earlier this year Pricecheck was named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 which honours companies with the fastest growing international sales.
Pricecheck has a diverse network of UK customers and exports to 80 countries. It has a turnover in excess of £80m and achieved annual profit growth over three years of 58%.
The business recently secured partnerships with world-leading brands including Johnson & Johnson, Coty, and Lindt. The company has also developed its skincare, fine fragrance and alcohol offering to capitalise on expanding markets both internationally and in the UK.
Financial targets have been set at reaching a £100m turnover by 2020 and £200m by 2025.
Mark Lythe, joint managing director at Pricecheck, said: "Pricecheck is achieving growth that’s both structured and consistent. We're continually pushing boundaries and business opportunities.
"We're committed to investing in the very best people, training, development and technology. This combination has led to excellent, ongoing growth across the business.
"We've been building and maintaining close relationships with suppliers, customers, partners and allies for 41 years. To see Pricecheck continually recognised in the FastTrack awards is a tremendous credit to our hard-working and ambitious team."
