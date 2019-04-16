News: More clean air measures in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is launching a borough-wide initiative to promote low-emission vehicles and improve air quality.
"Driving Clean Air" will see the authority link up with local car dealerships to provide information about cleaner vehicles and help customers find out about the benefits of switching.
Alongside dealership promotion, a series of roadshow events and online advertising will target customers who are actively thinking about changing their vehicles.
The move comes after draft proposals to address illegal levels of air pollution in Rotherham were revealed at the end of 2018 - including reducing speed limits on the Parkway and banning HGVs on the A629 between the town centre and junction 35 of the M1.
The Driving Clean Air campaign will help car buyers decide whether a cleaner car is right for them. By giving the public reliable information on the benefits of cleaner fuel types and moving away from diesel vehicles, which are generally responsible for producing more harmful nitrogen oxides.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "Increasingly people are aware of issues around air quality, and as electric and hybrid-electric vehicles become more common and cheaper to buy, the prospect of never having to buy petrol or diesel again becomes more and more realistic.
"Over the coming months we will be introducing more electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and tackling more polluting buses and HGVs in parts of the borough where there are known air quality problems. But everyone has a role to play, and that's why we're launching this new, Government funded campaign to help everyone to make the best choice for them."
