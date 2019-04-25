Thursday, April 25, 2019

News: API Group relocate to larger facility

API Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of foils, laminates and holographics, has relocated to new premises in Rotherham in order to create a new, larger UK sales and distribution facility.

The group's materials provide exceptional brand enhancement for consumer goods and printed media worldwide. Products are used in packaging across a wide-range of industry sectors including premium drinks, confectionery, tobacco, perfumery, personal-care, cosmetics and healthcare/ With roots in the British paper industry, the company's reputation is founded on a trading history going back over a century.

API Group has relocated its Waleswood sales and distribution facility to a new site, creating an even larger distribution centre from which to serve its growing UK customer base.

The 18,000 sq ft warehouse and modern office space at Dinnington will provide the company with a state-of-the-art site, from which it can distribute its entire product range to its customer base in the UK and Ireland.

The new facility enables API to hold double the amount of stock of the previous site, as well as the latest in spooling, cutting and slitting machinery. The site is only four miles away from the previous location, so benefits from the same excellent transport links due to its proximity to the M1, whilst having little or no impact on staff, ensuring the team benefits too.

Michael Kitchen, head of UK sales & distribution at API Group, said: "Since opening the UK distribution centre in Sheffield over five years ago we have continued to develop and grow our customer base. As a result of our success we are now investing in an infrastructure that will allow us to continue to expand and support the needs of our customers. The new site enables us to increase our stock holding as well as add more finishing equipment to further improve our service."

Dino Kiriakopoulas, CEO of API Group, added: "Our ambition has always been to grow our business in the UK and deliver better service to our customers. This move further represents our strategic plans for growth and another step forward in optimising our Group footprint to best service our customers."

API Group website

Images: API Group

