News: API Group relocate to larger facility
By Tom Austen
API Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of foils, laminates and holographics, has relocated to new premises in Rotherham in order to create a new, larger UK sales and distribution facility.
The group's materials provide exceptional brand enhancement for consumer goods and printed media worldwide. Products are used in packaging across a wide-range of industry sectors including premium drinks, confectionery, tobacco, perfumery, personal-care, cosmetics and healthcare/ With roots in the British paper industry, the company's reputation is founded on a trading history going back over a century.
API Group has relocated its Waleswood sales and distribution facility to a new site, creating an even larger distribution centre from which to serve its growing UK customer base.
