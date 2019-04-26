News: Approval for next phase of business park
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved that will enable the successful Sheffield Business Park to expand into Rotherham, where there is the potential to create around 1,000 more jobs.
Rothbiz has reported on the proposals for a parcel of land that was previously kept in the greenbelt when Sheffield City Airport was in operation.
The plan will see the 18 acres of land between Europa Link and the Parkway transformed to create a prominent business gateway to the Sheffield city region's wider Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), with the development set to include building footprints ranging from 10,764 sq ft to 107,649 sq ft of B1b (research and development), B1c (industrial process), B2 (general industrial) and B8 (storage and distribution) facilities.
The outline plans include a potential total of around 270,000 sq ft of new commercial space.
SBP were advised by a lead consultancy team to support on the planning application including Turley Planning Consultancy, Bond Bryan Architects, WSP and JPG Engineers.
Graham Sadler, managing director at SBP, said: "Having planning permission granted for our Phase 4 "masterplan" is an excellent outcome and provides further opportunity to attract OEM companies to join existing occupiers including Boeing and McLaren at the nucleus of the AMID. This will further establish Sheffield city region as a world class advanced manufacturing hub.
"I'd like to thank the whole project team and Rotherham MBC for their tremendous work and support to date. We look forward to continuing working closely together to bring our ambitious plans to life."
The outline plans with reserved matters was discussed at a recent meeting of the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Nigel Hancock, development manager at Rotherham Council, explained to the board: "The site is allocated for industrial and business puropses in the local plan and this is an industrial and business scheme. Any office uses will be ancillary to the other uses on site and it is likely that job creation will be anywhere between 350 to 700 new jobs.
"It is fully supported in local plan policy and it will contribute to employment growth. The principle is therefore acceptable. It is an extension of the business park and supports everything that is going on at the AMP [Advanced Manufacturing Park]."
